Ocarina of Time Remake Release Date Reveal Likely Coming Very Soon (Here’s Why)

After plenty of rumors, Nintendo finally revealed its upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake back in June. The initial teaser trailer also confirmed that the game will release in 2026. The clock on that release window is ticking, and Legend of Zelda fans are eager for a specific release date. Now, evidence is mounting that Nintendo is about to finally drop the details on exactly when we can play the Ocarina of Time remake on Switch 2. In fact, odds are good that we’ll have a confirmed release date as early as next week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rumors about the next Nintendo Direct date have begun circulating, including pretty credible evidence thanks to Ubisoft’s response to recent Just Dance leaks. Their post confirmed official reveals for the game on September 10th, seemingly corroborating prior rumors of a Nintendo Direct on that date. Though Nintendo has yet to confirm that it will air a Direct on September 10th, the company does typically air its showcase in September. This, along with the 2026 release window previously confirmed for the Ocarina of Time remake, makes it incredibly likely we’ll be getting an official release date this month.

Courtesy of Nintendo

Not long ago, a retail listing seemingly revealed that the Ocarina of Time remake will come out in early December. However, Nintendo has not yet officially unveiled the release date for its highly anticipated remake. In fact, they haven’t even really shown off gameplay, despite the game’s 2026 release window. This alone is good reason to expect that we’ll see something for the Ocarina of Time remake sooner rather than later. We’re now officially in September, after all, and that 2026 deadline is looming.

Now, it looks likely that we could get a release date reveal as early as September 10th. A Nintendo Direct is all but confirmed for that date at this point, and the Ocarina of Time remake is the biggest upcoming project we’re aware of. The rumored Direct is most likely a general showcase, so it probably won’t be entirely focused on Ocarina of Time. Still, it’d be pretty surprising for Nintendo to skip its biggest game in its September lineup. Odds are good that we’ll at least get a release date reveal, though more in-depth gameplay could wait for a later, dedicated Direct.

Courtesy of Nintendo

In case that isn’t enough to convince you we’re about to get news, the plot thickens. Fans have spotted a rating for the Ocarina of Time remake. Specifically, the remake has been rated ages 12+ in South Korea. Though the rating itself came through back in July, the info is circulating again as a likely September Nintendo Direct looms. The 12+ rating not only suggests that the game is preparing for an upcoming release, it also has good news for a fan-favorite character. That more mature rating could confirm that the infamous Great Fairy will return, something fans have debated since the remake was revealed.

Whether it’s on September 10th or another date, the release date reveal for the Ocarina of Time remake is almost certainly coming soon. Hopefully, it arrives alongside an in-depth new look at gameplay. Now, the question is how close to GTA 6 Nintendo dares to launch its highly awaited return to a beloved entry in the Legend of Zelda franchise. When it does release, the Ocarina of Time remake will be a Switch 2 exclusive.