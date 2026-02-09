No One Is Talking About This Anime Battle Royale That Will Truly Compete With Fortnite (& It’s Releasing Soon)

The battle royale genre has become one of the most popular genres, but this has led to it becoming overpopulated and stagnant. Fortnite, Apex Legends, and PUBG are some of the founders, and now many games that come out simply imitate these without providing enough reason to play them over the originals. As someone who has repeatedly picked up and dropped these games, I want something new. And while Highguard is scratching one itch, I long for a battle royale game that will make me excited again.

And to my surprise, one such game appears to be doing that, and looks to be flying under everyone’s radar. Developer Saroasis Studios is launching Fate Trigger in March, but no one is even talking about it. It features battle royale gameplay, classic shooter game modes, unique heroes, vehicles, and more, all wrapped in a charming anime aesthetic. With nearly 50,000 Steam wishlists already, Fate Trigger has built impressive traction for a new title, and it is poised to be a real threat to existing battle royale games.

Fate Trigger Is an Exciting and Ambitious Battle Royale

image courteys of Saroasis Studios

What sets Fate Trigger apart right away and has me excited is its ambition. Most emerging battle royales either mimic existing formulas or attempt only minor tweaks. Fate Trigger instead embraces bright and vibrant anime aesthetics, pairing them with precise movement and gunplay. The betas already show smooth travel, both on foot and with vehicles, that encourages aggressive play. Players felt matches were fast and skill-driven, but not so punishing that players felt overwhelmed upon starting. My own experience with Fate Trigger reminded me so much of the first time I played Apex Legends, thanks to its intuitive controls and thrilling gameplay.

The praise from the beta just shows how promising Fate Trigger is. Already, Saroasis Studios seems to have nailed stability, weapon balancing, and impressive visuals. In a genre where readability and responsiveness often determine whether a game can survive its first year, these are important aspects. The fact that the game performed well even in beta suggests a solid foundation that can be built on for years to come. With the extra development time, fans should expect something special when it launches in March.

Another standout feature is how the game leans into anime influences. The visuals are the most obvious example, but we also see the characters embracing this style, and so do the powers and weapons of Fate Trigger. The game is aiming for over the top, and it is hitting its mark. The style gives it a clear identity, which is something many battle royales struggle with. Fans of anime-inspired games like Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero, or Arknights: Endfield will likely feel right at home in Fate Trigger. A strong aesthetic can carry a game far, especially in a genre where individuality and readability are essential.

Fate Trigger Embraces New and Classic Shooter Game Modes

image courteys of Saroasis Studios

Fate Trigger is an amalgamation of the best of the shooting genre. While its battle royale mode will be the centerpiece, Saroasis Studios has combined this with hero shooter characters, as well as adding various game modes. This includes team-based point defense and high-stakes trials. Through this approach, Fate Trigger offers something for nearly every shooter fan, and this will be available at launch. Compared to games like Apex Legends and Fortnite that have slowly added these modes, players can expect a robust experience on day one.

Not everyone has the patience or desire for long battle royale sessions, especially newer players still learning movement, weapons, and map layout. Smaller, shorter team-based games allow players to experiment with loadouts, characters, and more as they learn the game. Because of the lesser time commitment, it allows friends to jump in for quick, casual matches. It is a smart decision that addresses the weaknesses common to genre newcomers, such as looting great gear only to be eliminated early on and having to repeat the process.

Additionally, the inclusion of multiple modes at launch signals that Fate Trigger aims to be more than a single-mode experience. Too many battle royale games rely on one match type and slowly lose their player base once the formula starts to feel repetitive. By offering variety early, Saroasis Studios is showing itself to appreciate different types of players and accommodate them all. As someone who can only play so many battle royale matches before getting burnt out, I appreciate the option to continue playing the same game but being able to hone my skills in different modes.

Fortnite Has Been King of Battle Royales for Too Long

image courteys of Saroasis Studios

The dominance of Fortnite is one of the most fascinating stories in modern gaming. Since its debut, it has reinvented itself countless times through collaborations, live events, and gameplay shifts. While the game deserves credit for remaining relevant, its position at the top also means the rest of the genre has stagnated. Many competitors try to borrow from Fortnite instead of trying something drastically different. A game like Fate Trigger offers a rare alternative that doesn’t simply follow Fortnite’s path. After all, while Fortnite continues to be nominated for Best Ongoing Game, it hasn’t taken home the prize since 2018.

This competition is good for players. When a genre becomes predictable, innovation slows down, and players are the ones who suffer. With Fate Trigger earning positive beta feedback and building momentum toward its Q1 2026 release, the arrival of a strong competitor could push the entire genre forward. Even Fortnite benefits from having another high-quality game nearby, since competition often leads to better updates, more experimentation, and more variety for players looking to switch between games.

Fate Trigger builds its identity from movement, combat flow, anime presentation, and diverse game modes, all of which should give a promising start. If Saroasis Studios can continue this momentum, I believe it could be the next big thing in the battle royale space. Players want something different, and Fate Trigger is leaning into this while still offering an experience that feels familiar. Threading the needle on this will be important if the game is to survive, but I have high hopes that this anime battle royale will come out on top.

