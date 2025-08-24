3 Battle Royale Alternatives for the PUBG Burnout

One thing everyone suffers from while playing PUBG is burnout. While the battle royale elements of PUBG are very addictive, there are only so many times you can travel through Erangel before you get fatigued. So, when that happens, it’s your body signalling to try out something new. Luckily, PUBG’s success has spawned so many more battle royale experiences. Apex Legends, Warzone, and Spellbreak are just a few that come to mind. The point is, if you love PUBG but are now starting to get the ick while playing it, you need a change of scenery. With that said, here are three battle royale alternatives to PUBG that capture its magic just as well and provide a fresh new atmosphere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

3. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

Image: Sharkmob

Bloodhunt is set in a fictionalized version of Prague, where vampire factions are at war with each other. Players assume the role of custom characters and are dropped into battle royale matches consisting of 32 players. The map of Prague is built in a way that leverages verticality. While playing, players can scale walls and get to rooftops, jump high and far, and use other vampire powers to defeat each other.

Besides the use of powers, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt also has guns, and a lot of them. Utilizing all the tools available and positioning yourself is essential to winning. The gothic aesthetic, fast-paced action gameplay, and vampire theme are as unique a setting as could be. So, regardless of whether PUBG is the reason for your fatigue or any other game, Bloodhunt will likely be the remedy you need to get back in there.

2. Fall Guys

Image: Mediatonic

Fall Guys is a battle royale game, but it makes a few fun changes to the fundamentals of the genre. For starters, it has a level-based design. Up to 60 players compete in a match in Fall Guys, and each match consists of several levels. The levels vary from things like obstacle courses that you need to complete quickly to survival games where the last man standing wins.

In each level, more and more players get eliminated until there’s only the winner remaining. Besides the quirky levels, Fall Guys is also a visually distinct battle royale game. Its cartoonish and bubbly aesthetic is different from other games in the genre. Fall Guys is definitely a great alternative to PUBG since its gameplay loop is just as addictive. At the same time, its jolly atmosphere and level-based match structure are a breath of fresh air that will cure any sort of burnout.

1. Mecha Break

Image: Amazing Seasun Games

If there were a battle royale version of Armored Core, Mecha Break would be it. In Mecha Break, each player owns a customizable mech. Everything from the color to the weapons can be modified by the players before going into battle. Additionally, there are different classes like Attacker, Defender, Supporter, Brawler, and Sniper that offer unique playstyles.

Once you are done with the customization bit, you jump into the “Mashmack” battle royale game mode. In it, up to 60 players engage in PvPvE combat. So, there are always two threats present at a time: the players and a dangerous AI. As far as what the gameplay looks like, Mecha Break is fast-paced.

You’re constantly on the move, flying around at fast speeds across a large open area, dodging incoming attacks, and then swooping in to strike. But if you like to be up close and personal, the mechs can also handle close-quarters combat. It’s an experience almost the total opposite of PUBG in gameplay and should help you develop a new love for the genre. That said, even if you aren’t tired of PUBG, definitely give Mecha Break a shot.