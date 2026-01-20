Dungeons & Dragons Has Officially Arrived in Fortnite with 5 New Islands & Game Modes

If you’ve been waiting for the first big Dungeons & Dragons video game news of 2026, it’s finally here. And honestly, it’s not what anyone was expecting. Today, Wizards of the Coast has announced a new and unexpected collab for the beloved fantasy TTRPG. Dungeons & Dragons is officially coming to Fortnite, giving longtime fans and newcomers a chance to experience the fantasy world right inside the popular video game. And the best part? The new D&D-inspired islands are available right now.

While many Fortnite collabs consist of skins inspired by beloved characters, this Dungeons & Dragons team-up is much more involved. The beloved TTRPG will be coming to Fortnite in the form of several custom Fortnite Islands inspired by the lore and legends of D&D. These islands will offer a variety of ways for players to engage with the world of D&D right inside Fortnite, featuring locations from the Forgotten Realms.

Fortnite Players Can Now Enjoy Multiple Dungeons & Dragons Experiences with New Islands

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast has partnered with Chartis and Teravision Games, some of Fortnite‘s biggest community creators, to bring D&D to the game. They have now launched 5 different Fortnite islands focused on various D&D-inspired experiences for players to enjoy. Each one brings players to an iconic Forgotten Realms locale, populated with familiar locations and NPCs. There are a variety of gameplay experiences to choose from, with a PvP battle arena, social hub, platforming, and two co-op modes with a boss fight and roguelite mode. In fact, the co-op roguelike mode will be the largest in Fortnite history, giving players a good reason to check it out even if they’re new to the wonders of D&D itself.

The Dungeons & Dragons content in Fortnite is inspired by the longstanding tradition of homebrew adventures. Each one is a mix of creative license and longstanding D&D tradition, honed by long-time fans of the TTRPG. New and returning D&D fans will recognize places like the Yawning Portal tavern and Spine of the World mountains as they delve into these new Fortnite adventures. And of course, we’ll encounter familiar faces, including a formidable necromancer and an ancient red dragon.

image courtesy of Epic Games

To experience the new D&D content within Fortnite, players can use the following Island Codes:

D&D Boxfights – Island Code 1190-4691-0255

D&D Treasure RNG – Island Code 4958-2624-5634

D&D Dungeon Deathrun – Island Code 5806-6430-0158

D&D Boss Fight – Island Code 2218-1049-5866

D&D Zombie Dragon Adventure (Early Access) – Island Code 2525-9596-3235

If this will be your first time visiting a custom island in Fortnite, here’s a quick breakdown of how it works. Simply launch Fortnite as usual. Then, hit the Play button in the top left and scroll down until you see a Search bar. Type the code for the D&D island you want to visit into the Search bar, and you should be able to load into the experience.

