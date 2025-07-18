Pokemon Legends Z-A Crossover Brings More Megas to Unite

Pokemon fans have just a few more months to wait before Pokemon Legends Z-A finally arrives. As the newest installment in the franchise approaches, The Pokemon Company is finding new ways to celebrate and build the hype. The Pokemon TCG recently unveiled its new Mega Evolution set, bringing megas back to the card game just in time for Legends Z-A. Now, Pokemon Unite is joining in the fun. The Pokemon MOBA is gearing up for its four-year anniversary celebration, and it will be bringing in Legends Z-A crossover content as part of the festivities.

On July 21st, Pokemon Unite officially turns four years old. But the celebration is kicking off early. The Pokemon Unite 4th anniversary event begins on July 18th with the introduction of new Unite licenses, an Anniversary Cake Challenge, and plenty of free gifts for players. Players can start completing Daily Missions for the Anniversary Event beginning on July 18th, with four new missions arriving every day. Along with that, daily anniversary present boxes will offer frosting to help you earn special rewards faster.

🎉The #PokemonUNITE4th Anniversary begins Friday, July 18!🎉



Let's celebrate with new Pokémon, a new Battle Pass, and more! Plus, for a limited time you can receive a Gyarados Unite License at no cost ✨ pic.twitter.com/9HCttPOVtU — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) July 17, 2025

Free rewards are great and all, but for many Unite players, it’s all about the new Pokemon licenses. The anniversary event also marks the debut of Latios, with a Latios event running from July 18th to August 7th. During the event, players can roll on a tile mission board to unlock a license for the legendary Pokemon. But Latios is just the beginning of the celebration. As part of the Pokemon Unite 4th anniversary post, The Pokemon Company revealed that a Pokemon Legends Z-A tie-in is headed our way soon. And it means more Megas in Unite.

More Megas Are Coming to Pokemon Unite as 1st Pokemon Legends Z-A Celebration

Today, Pokemon Unite revealed that it will be bringing several Mega-Evolving Pokemon licenses to the game. In a statement about the upcoming additions, The Pokemon Company confirms that “Mega Evolution will be key to battling” in Pokemon Legends Z-A. So, new and returning Mega-Evolving Licenses in Pokemon Unite just make sense as a way to celebrate both the Unite anniversary and the new game.

Currently, Mewtwo is the only Pokemon in Unite that can Mega Evolve with its forms of Mewtwo X and Mewtwo Y. But that”s about to change. In the 4th anniversary post, The Pokemon Company also revealed that it is “planning to add more Unite licenses for Mega-Evolving Pokemon.” These new licenses will celebrate the release of Pokemon Legends Z-A.

The exact release date for the additional Mega Evolution licenses hasn’t been revealed. We also don’t know which Mega Evolutions will be added, though fans have plenty of ideas. For now, The Pokemon Company simply notes that “more details will be announced at a later date.” Many fans suspect the timing will align more closely to the October release of Pokemon Legends Z-A, but it’s possible the new Licenses could arrive earlier.

Leaks have suggested that Legends Z-A will introduce new Mega evolutions alongside returning ones. So, many fans are hoping that some of these new Megas will be introduced in Unite. It’s likely the new Unite linceses will focus on Pokemon featured in Legends Z-A, but whether they’ll be new or existing Megas remains to be seen. At any rate, Megas coming to Pokemon Unite is certainly an exciting mix up for fans to look forward to.

Which Mega Evolution do you hope to see in Pokemon Unite? Let us know in the comments below!