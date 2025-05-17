Pokemon Unite Finally Reveals Release Date for Its Newest Playable Pokemon

Pokemon Unite joined the list of free-to-play Pokemon games back in 2021, and has amassed a steady fan following ever since. This unique spin on Pokemon battles has players compete in teams of five Pokemon as they face off in real-time battles. Best of all, you get to be the Pokemon, which is why it’s always exciting when a brand-new addition joins the roster. Back in February, Pokemon Unite teased the addition of dessert-themed Gen 8 delight, Alcremie, but its release date has been a mystery. Until now.

Today, Pokemon Unite revealed Alcremie’s exact release date via the @PokemonUnite account on X. Gen 8’s cute little dessert Pokemon Alcremie will arrive in Pokemon Unite on June 12th. To get a look at Alcremie in action, in adorable cake form, check out its release date trailer in the post below:

Alcremie, a delightful new Supporter, is coming to #PokemonUNITE on Thursday, June 12! 🍰✨



Heal your allies and bring a touch of sweetness to every match. Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/QSNyF8cbos — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) May 17, 2025

Alcremie will serve a Supporter role in Pokemon Unite when it arrives on June 12th. Aside from its role as a Supporter, not much else about Alcremie’s role in the game has been revealed just yet. So, we’ll have to wait and see what its exact moveset looks like and whether it involves the perfection of its Gigantamax cake form.

What Pokemon Gamers Hope Pokemon Unite Adds Next

Alcremie is the third and final new Pokemon release teased during the Pokemon Presents in February, following the March 1st arrival of Suicune and the April 16th drop for Alolan Raichu. From there, we don’t have a ton of insight into what Pokemon Unite has planned for future additions to the roster. That said, fans certainly have some opinions.

Since its release in 2021, Pokemon Unite has added several playable Pokemon to the roster. In fact, there are over 73 options currently available in Pokemon Unite. That said, in terms of the wide world of Pokemon, that’s still a pretty small list. Several iconic Kanto Pokemon still aren’t in the game, and even migraine icon, Psyduck, didn’t join until late 2024. So, many fan favorites have yet to arrive in the game, leaving gamers wishing and hoping for their best teammate to join the fray.

With Alcremie’s release date for Pokemon Unite confirmed, fans are ready to sound off about which Pokemon they hope to see announced yet. After Alcremie arrives on June 12th, many fans want to see the Eeveelution list expand to include Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon. After all, later Eeveelutions like Umbreon and Sylveon made the cut, and many fans want to see the Year of Eevee bring us the full family.

Other gamers want to see more starters, as these beginner Pokemon from each generation are often some of the most beloved. After all, you start your journey with them, so they hold a special place in many players’ hearts. For now, we don’t know which Pokemon will join the roster next, but it’s likely that we’ll get an announcement soon now that we have Alcremie’s release date confirmed. With Prismatic Evolutions and Pokemon Center’s Year of Eevee campaign, I wouldn’t bet against those Eeveelutions finally happening, either.

Pokemon Unite is free-to-play on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch, with optional in-game purchases for cosmetics and more.

Are you still playing Pokemon Unite? Are you excited to see Alcremie’s release date confirmed? Let us know in the comments below!