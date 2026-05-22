One of Square Enix’s Oldest Games Is Still Getting Updates 20+ Years Later

In the age of remakes and remasters, it’s not a huge surprise that developer Square Enix is bringing back many of their older Final Fantasy titles through new deals and bundles. However, one of their oldest titles is getting a surprise update this year, changing its gameplay even 24 years after its initial launch. This may not change the game from being somewhat dated by today’s standards, but the loyal audience that have followed this game for nearly two decades might see support grow further than ever expected.

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The lengthy time between new releases in the Final Fantasy series are a product of modern AAA gaming, but it has caused many to not recognize the franchise’s storied roots. Although younger player appeal is dwindling due to this, updates and re-releases of older titles have introduced them to brand-new audiences on modern hardware. This pattern has been wildly successful for Square Enix, with the biggest boon coming from the obvious appeal of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth for new and old audiences alike.

Final Fantasy XI Is Getting Improvements & System Changes Even 24 Years After Its Launch

Courtesy of Square Enix

After an initial scare of server shutdowns in 2024, it seems like Square Enix is recognizing the vast audience still playing Final Fantasy 11, the MMORPG that existed long before the highly popular FF14. This almost ancient MMO is one that still has a large dedicated audience, despite the hurdles it still takes to play the game at all. The continual support seems to have caught Square Enix’s eye on more than one occasion, leading to a surprise update that could expand the game’s content for existing players.

When compared to other Final Fantasy titles, FF11 is one that has stood the test of time to push the post-launch roadmap of what Square Enix could ever expect. According to a 24th Anniversary live stream, recorded in translations partly within a PC Gamer article, director Yoji Fujito said “the game’s success has forced us to update our long-term goals for the project yet again” and “the entire FFXI team will be hard at work to further solidify the game’s foundation,” implying extra attention on the MMO.

Rumors have pointed to the game having its progression systems overhauled, removing limited time free trials for players to reach Level 75 with a newly made character. There may still be the normal restrictions tied to this trial period, but players will still be able to be at Level 75 forever in some of the original zones within Final Fantasy 11‘s map. Additional celebrations might introduce other quality-of-life features long overdue for the MMO, including new cosmetics or UI shortcuts that breathe new life into the title.

Even More Content May Continue FF11’s Lifespan When It Reaches Its 30th Anniversary

Courtesy of Square Enix

Additional comments from Fujito clam that the team behind Final Fantasy 11 want to “help it reach its 30th Anniversary,” which would be somewhere around 2032. This promise of almost another six years of support is astounding, especially considering that Square Enix is still working on updates, events, and the 2027 Evercold expansion for Final Fantasy 14. Although fans shouldn’t expect huge updates for FF11, it’s fascinating to see such an older game in the developer’s library be treated as if it were a modern release.

Events and expansions may be out of the picture for FF11, but future updates could drastically change the game’s fate from the near shutdown that almost occurred two years ago. Already, Square Enix has made major improvements to the game’s online website, making information about the MMO easier to find than ever before. More UI and UX improvements could be on their way too, such as a workaround to the PlayOnline installer required to download the game in the first place.

Much like , Final Fantasy 11 could receive some balance changes to make the experience easier for new players to get into. The game could even be re-released for modern consoles down the line, allowing it to run through Steam or different home consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. Considering the game’s age, this might be harder to do, so the support for the MMO could simply be small adjustments here and there throughout the next few years.

Even if it isn’t much, long-time fans will be happy to at least know their decades-long servers have been given new life. Private servers may still be something Square Enix wants to avoid, but hopefully updates surrounding the game will give players better tools to enjoy the gem in the series. For die-hard Final Fantasy 11 fans, this level of support is a dream come true, and a testament to the power of communities who have lasted beyond the test of time.

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