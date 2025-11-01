New Final Fantasy 14 Update Is a Huge Win for Fans

Despite its initial rocky start, Final Fantasy 14 has been humming along for over 12 years. And like any live service game, Final Fantasy’s MMORPG gets frequent updates that add new content to the story alongside quality of life improvements. The game is currently in its 7th expansion, Dawntrail. While the 8th expansion is still a ways away, Final Fantasy 14 is gearing up to release its next content patch on December 16th. And the initial reveal has some truly exciting news for players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On October 31st, the official Final Fantasy 14 account on X started sharing some details for the upcoming 7.4 Patch. The update itself will arrive on December 16th, ushering in a number of new features and changes. But the highlight is almost certainly a major change to the game’s Glamour feature, which will now allow much more creativity for players. When Patch 7.4 releases for Final Fantasy 14, glamours will no longer be locked to specific classes.

Starting on December 16th, Final Fantasy 14 players will be able to equip any glamours for their character, regardless of class/job. This is a big shift, as the vanity system has been class-restricted since its release in Patch 2.2. Now, at long last, a character’s class will not limit how players can dress their characters. And the fanbase is understandably thrilled at what this will unleash.

I HAVE WANTED THIS SINCE I STARTED AND NEVER THOUGHT ID SEE THE DAY — Nipah 🐣 (@NipahDUBS) October 31, 2025

Players are happily surprised to see the glamour restriction finally being lifted after so many years. Tank classes can now dress in the fashion of their dreams, and players are already dreaming up the new looks they’ll sport when the update arrives. Many fans are calling it “the best update EVER” in response to this news. In fact, some players are already anticipating needing much more space to store all the clothes that will now finally be available to their characters.

Of course, there is a bit of fine print to note. While the glamours can be applied without class or level restrictions, “weapons and tools can only be equipped by the corresponding class” due to how those items appear in animations. So, clothing and other items will be unrestricted, but weapons will still be locked to their given class. Even so, this is a massive improvement that many Final Fantasy 14 players have been asking for.

Image courtesy of Square Enix

While this is a huge highlight, the 7.4 Patch will, of course, bring in many other new features and changes. This includes a new Frontlines Map for PvP, a new Hell on Rails Trial, new dungeons, and new Main Scenario Quests. Producer Naoki Yoshida, aka Yoshi-P, dug into the details in a Letter from the Producer livestream on Twitch. You can watch the replay on the Final Fantasy 14 Twitch channel to hear Yoshida himself go over all the new features arriving in Patch 7.4.

Are you excited to glam up your Final Fantasy 14 character without class restrictions? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!