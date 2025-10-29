One of the Most Hyped Shooter Games of 2025 Releases in Less Than 24 Hours

The shooter genre is in a fascinating place right now. Between battle royales, tactical military sims, and extraction shooters, every developer seems to be chasing the next big formula. Delivering something fresh is a challenge, especially as players seek more thrills and high-stakes encounters. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Battlefield 6 are poised to be some of the biggest shooters this year, but I have my sights set on another game. And in less than 24 hours, I’ll be able to jump into this highly anticipated extraction shooter.

Arc Raiders is my most hyped shooter of the year. Embark Studios has crafted an extraction shooter that feels different from others. It is atmospheric and intense, but also approachable, which is something I love because I love solo play, something Battlefield Redsec failed to include. Based on the reception of the betas and server tests, all signs point to Arc Raiders delivering exactly what modern shooters have been missing: a sense of discovery, cooperation, and genuine fun.

Forget Killstreaks, Arc Raiders Is About Teamwork and Tension

image courtesy of embark studios

Most modern shooters reward you for dominating the battlefield — killstreaks, leaderboards, or prestige ranks. Arc Raiders, on the other hand, flips that philosophy on its head. It’s not about being the lone hero; it’s about surviving together. Each match throws you into a beautifully decayed sci-fi world that feels like someone mashed together The Last of Us and Horizon: Zero Dawn. Remnants of alien machines and enemy scavengers roam the world, forcing you and your team to scavenge, sneak, and make tactical decisions. One small misstep is the difference between a successful extraction and losing everything.

Extraction shooters like Escape From Tarkov and The Cycle: Frontier have built their reputations on high-stakes risk and reward. And while Arc Raiders certainly has these elements, it encourages slower play that isn’t always about engaging with every enemy you encounter. Winning a fight can be more costly than avoiding it. Outsmarting your opponents and the environment is key to survival rather than having the best gear.

Whether you’re with a coordinated team or a random group of strangers, success depends on reading each other’s moves and responding to the unexpected. Playing with friends is the most rewarding experience, but you can easily enjoy the game on your own. The tension is palpable regardless of whether you play alone or in a squad, and this is half the fun of this genre.

Arc Raiders Bridges Casual and Competitive in Extraction Shooters

image courtesy of embark studios

Extraction shooters have always struggled to find the sweet spot between accessibility and intensity. Too simple, and they lose their sense of danger; too punishing, and only the most hardcore players stick around. Arc Raiders might be the first game in years to genuinely walk that line. While there is no true solo queue, playing solo actually feels possible here. Raider Hatch Keys allow you to locate extraction points outside of the main ones that will be contested by squads at any time. These features let you get in and get out without having to worry about competing to escape.

Not only that, but with the right gear and strategy, you can face squads as a solo player. During the open beta, I wiped an enemy squad by luring the AI robots to their group, then picking them off from a distance with a powerful weapon and strategic repositioning. I’m typically the player who avoids confrontation and uses Raider Hatches to quickly extract valuable loot, but the systems Embark Studios has created make me want to engage more.

The world encourages this. It is dynamic and reactive, feeling alive with danger but not overwhelming. Encounters feel emergent rather than scripted. Weather shifts, enemy patrols move unpredictably, and loot spawns encourage exploration instead of camping. You never quite know what’s around the next corner, and that’s exactly what makes every extraction feel thrilling.

But my favorite part is how Arc Raiders respects my time. While failure can be punishing, there are multiple ways to bank important loot and extract. This led me to playing shorter, more tactical runs instead of committing to long, stressful marathons, trying to collect as much gear as I can. But at the same time, you can easily play this way. This flexibility makes Arc Raiders appealing to casual and competitive players in a way few games do.

Arc Raiders Might Just Be the Future of Co-Op Shooters

image courtesy of embark studios

After spending time in the beta and following the community feedback, I can confidently say that Arc Raiders feels like the next step forward for co-op shooters. Every play test so far has had positive feedback with players praising PvE and PvP elements, the approachable gameplay loop, and the tactical depth. From my first match, Arc Raiders was fun, and I didn’t want to put it down. Unlike other shooters, I didn’t get frustrated when a mistake cost me a run, because death feels fair.

The co-op also feels really good. It reminds me of Deep Rock Galactic, Left 4 Dead, and Helldivers 2. It demands tight teamwork and communication to maximize your runs. It also has the tension of Escape From Tarkov and the accessibility of Apex Legends. This combination makes for a thrilling co-op experience that I love, even as someone who primarily plays multiplayer games alone.

Thematically, it also feels fresh. The retro-futuristic aesthetic feels like something out of a 1980s dream, and gives me major Fallout vibes. There are a lot of environmental clues that hint at the story, allowing players to piece it together like a FromSoftware game. But like the example I mentioned above, players can create their own stories of epic encounters or near-death experiences. This emergent storytelling is something I love in gaming, and Arc Raiders has it in spades.

We’re less than a day away from Arc Raiders finally launching, and I cannot wait to see how Embark Studios develops it long-term. If Arc Raiders delivers on its promise, it could be the hit shooter of this year and generation.

