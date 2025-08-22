Escape From Tarkov to Finally Exit Early Access After 8 Years

Escape From Tarkov is widely considered the starting point for extraction shooters’ rise in popularity. It was first released in its closed beta state in 2017, but has been in development since 2012. And now it officially has a full release date for the 1.0 version eight years after fans first jumped in.

Escape From Tarkov received a live-action trailer that revealed a release date of November 15, 2025, meaning there are only a few short months before its official launch out of beta and early access — and into 1.0. Unfortunately, not many details were shared about what to expect on this day. Fans are ecstatic for the launch, putting an end to the long wait, much like those looking forward to Hollow Knight: Silksong‘s release. And with only a short time before the game launches Version 1.0, fans are speculating what to expect.

When Escape From Tarkov launches 1.0, many believe there will be new story content, refined maps, more weapons, enhanced visuals, and general quality-of-life improvements. Some are even hoping for a console version, though that may be further down the line. With no details from Battlestate Games, it is impossible to predict what the developer will include in Version 1.0, unfortunately.

The studio has frequently taken feedback from its player base and used this when updating Escape From Tarkov. Despite this, there have been occasions when the studio faced harsh backlash — including the several expensive versions of the game, such as the Edge of Darkness edition, and how it was handled. The studio has also seen moments when it was banned from Twitch, which only added to the controversy.

Escape From Tarkov is certainly a pioneer for extraction shooters. Bungie’s upcoming Marathon looks to be a major competitor, but it has faced internal issues and recent allegations of stealing art, and now the studio’s CEO has resigned after more than two decades at the helm. Arc Raiders is another promising entry in the genre, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release date for another chance to play it.

Escape From Tarkov’s launch out of early access is a momentous occasion and one that fans have been looking forward to. It almost feels surreal, as the game has been in development and playable for so long. That said, November 15th will likely see a huge influx of players — from both veterans and newcomers — to Escape From Tarkov.