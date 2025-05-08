New ARC Raiders Leak Shows Off Exciting Potential for Game’s Future

The latest playtest for ARC Raiders is over, but thousands of gamers got a taste of the game across various platforms during its run. During that time, many players shared their reactions to the extraction shooter… and they were surprisingly positive. Now that the playtest is over with, it could be a little while before we get any more official news from the team at Embark Studios. Though the developer has teased future rounds of playtesting, we don’t yet know when those might be. Luckily, data miners recently grabbed some interesting info that could showcase some of what’s to come for the eventual full release of ARC Raiders.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With data mines like this one, it’s important to keep in mind that not everything in a game’s code will ever see the light of day. That said, many data mines for popular games like Marvel Rivals have been pretty reliable predictors of new content. If nothing else, this info can be an interesting window into what the developers have considered for the game, even if it never comes to fruition. The new info comes from Reddit user @CoUsT, who shared a breakdown of bosses, maps, and mechanics that were surfaced via datamines.

With ARC Raiders still in development, much of this leaked content could well be scrapped. However, there’s certainly some interesting potential in some of what’s been shared. Let’s take a look at possible future maps, bosses, weapons, and more for ARC Raiders.

Data Mine Reveals Potential Future Content for ARC Raiders

Steam gameplay footage for ARC Raiders

As shared via Reddit, ARC Raiders reportedly has a few new bosses coded into the game. These bosses would be part of the PvE element of the game, giving players tough opponents to face off against. Here is the list of codenames and data for potential future bosses in ARC Raiders:

“Salt” – 20K HP

“Wasabi” – 35K HP, EMP attack, FastAttack, LastStand, Revenge, Special attack patterns

“Mustard” 60K HP, 3 different battle phases, laser attacks

“Fennel”

“Pepper”

“Radish”

“Salt”

Clearly, Embark went with a spice theme for its boss codenames. For now, we don’t have too much other info on the bosses except a few preliminary possibilities for their HP and special attacks. In addition to these codenames, the data mine includes a long list of potential enemy types, expanding the roster of enemies in ARC Raiders.

Leaked Maps for ARC Raiders

Along with the updated enemy list, @CoUsT shared some potential future maps, as well. These include:

Practice Range

Buried City

Spaceport

The Blue Gate

The Dam

These maps are indicated as “confirmed,” whereas some other locations are included but less certain. These are:

Death Match

Combat Validation

Mountain Compound

Onboarding

These sound a bit more like potential game modes than actual maps, but may include specific game locations for those activities to take place.

Leaked Gameplay Mechanics for ARC Raiders

One of many enemies in ARC Raiders

Finally, the data mine also includes some code for potential player abilities and features. The highlights for this include:

PendulumMove – some kind of movement or ability for characters

Stomp, Laser Ring, and Summon Vehicle player abilities

There are also some potential upcoming game modes, which would mix up objectives and gameplay to keep ARC Raiders interesting. The names for these potential future game modes are:

Harvester Hunt

Outpost Defense (featuring Elite waves)

Reclaim

Salvage

Siege (featuring Elite waves)

There are a good number of other interesting tidbits that could make their way to the game, as well. This includes a system for weather, destruction physics for the game, and toggles to allow friendly fire, fall damage, and more. The leak also includes info on Emotes, items, and loot that could potentially arrive in ARC Raiders, with new armor, consumables, and more. Given that the game is early in development, it makes sense that there are plenty of new items still to come compared with what was present in the playtest.

In all, this is an interesting look at what could be planned for ARC Raiders as development continues. Embark is likely reviewing player feedback from Playtest 2, which could impact future plans for the game, as well. Not all of these features and content will likely be in the final version of the game, but it’s an interesting snapshot of what’s in progress at the moment.