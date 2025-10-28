How Does Battlefield’s Battle Royale Not Have a Solo Queue?

While Battlefield 6 has only just been released, fans are being treated to another drop from EA and Battlefield Studios: the heavily rumored and highly anticipated battle royale mode. Titled Battlefield Redsec, it brings classic gameplay with modern twists seen in other battle royales. I was pumped to jump into it myself despite not being the biggest fan of shooters. Yet, my excitement dwindled considerably when I saw it did not have solo mode. I couldn’t believe that one of the biggest FPS launches of the year did not include what I and so many others consider to be a staple of the genre.

The decision to exclude solo queue and only include Duos and Quads at launch raises several questions about design philosophy, player segmentation, and matchmaking depth. Why launch a BR without giving the lone wolves a place to drop in? With no official word from Electronic Arts or DICE on whether a solo queue will arrive later, the community is airing its frustration loud and clear, myself included.

Battlefield 6’s New Battle Royale Rules—Unless You’re Alone

image courtesy of battlefield stuios

I’ll be the first to admit I’ve really enjoyed Battlefield Redsec. Gauntlet is easily my favorite mode with its rotating objects and round-based gameplay. Duos and quads have been fun as well, but only when I have been able to get my friends involved. The teamwork required to succeed in Battlefield 6’s battle royale mode is too intensive for randoms. That gameplay loop feels fantastic and just as good as the main multiplayer mode, but the lack of solo play is heartbreaking.

I typically prefer to play solo, not because I dislike people, but because it is so hard to get everyone’s schedules lined up to play a full squad or even duos. In this day and age, players are incredibly busy outside of gaming, and the solo queue is the answer to this. But since Battlefield Redsec doesn’t offer this game mode, I’m left having to play with randoms and hoping that we can coordinate enough to win.

Duos and quads require players to work together, especially with the team-based mechanics in Battlefield 6. I’ve already lost games simply because my teammates wanted to run off or didn’t bother targeting objectives. When you are playing solo against a coordinated squad of four, there is simply nothing you can do but accept defeat. Because of this, I almost want to put the game down until Battlefield Studios adds solos.

Battlefield 6 Needs to Add Solo Play to Battle Royale, and Fast

image courtesy of battlefield stuios

From a business and design standpoint, adding a solo queue should be a high priority. First, it broadens the audience: not everyone has friends ready to squad up or consistent times to coordinate. I personally skip games when solo play isn’t an option because I don’t want to rely on others. Offering solo gives players like me a reason to log in, especially after a long day when I just want to unwind. Having to compete with full squads just kills that vibe.

There’s a difference between a game encouraging teamwork and requiring it. Battlefield has always leaned into cooperation—but that was in a traditional multiplayer setting, not in a genre that thrives on personal agency like battle royales. Battlefield Studios needs to move fast and add this game mode; otherwise, it may see players leaving the game mode altogether, myself included.

The decision to launch without solo feels like a step backward for a genre that has long prioritized player freedom and flexibility. Look at Fortnite, it has one of the best and most played solo modes of any battle royale game. Battlefield 6’s biggest rival, Call of Duty, has played with solo mode in Warzone, making tweaks, and it has seen great success. Considering Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is launching this year, Battlefield Studios has a limited time to capitalize on Battlefield Redsec.

Why Solo Mode Is Important and How Battlefield Can Make It Work

image courtesy of battlefield stuios

So why does solo mode matter so much? After all, Battlefield 6 is one of the more team-oriented FPS games. It’s not just about preference, but identity. A solo mode lets players define their own rhythm. You control the pace, your strategies, and your engagements. You’re not forced to rely on random teammates who drop on the opposite side of the map or refuse to ping loot. Personally, I play solo in almost every battle royale I try: I like being responsible for my wins and losses.

I can understand why Battlefield Studios is hesitant to include a solo mode. The gameplay isn’t suited for it, at least, not in its current state. The class system encourages you to play with others so you can round out one another’s weaknesses and bring different tools to the fight. The game also handles drops based on the class you play, meaning Recon players are more likely to find snipers while Supports may find LMGs easier. Running a solo mode may see every player select Assault for the additional firepower, something Bungie saw with Marathon testing, all choosing the invisible character. However, some simple tweaks can easily resolve these issues.

The first step is to remove the class system, allowing players to pick up perks, traits, gear, and weapons from every class. This lets players build their loadout on the fly, rather than being limited to a single one. Secondly, it can adjust the pacing and placement of vehicles. Running into a tank when you don’t have the proper gear is a death sentence, but Battlefield Studios can make vehicles less common while also giving players more tools to destroy them.

Finally, it can incentivize players to take more risks. Additional XP or credit bonuses for completing objectives like kills, placements, and tactical play can open up lots of possibilities. Destroying the environment is one easy way to encourage players to avoid playing stealthily and safely. Not only that, but it opens up new tactical options. I’d love to see the changing objectives in Gauntlet be a part of solo mode, as they would further encourage confrontations between players.

What’s frustrating about all this is that Battlefield 6’s battle royale clearly has potential. The gameplay feels fantastic and fluid, the destruction system adds genuine depth, and the spectacle is unmatched. But by skipping solo queue, the developers have undercut what could have been a genre-defining launch.

