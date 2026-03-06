Pokemon Wind and Waves Can Do Something Pokemom Hasn’t Done in Four Generations

Pokemon is one of the most beloved series in all of gaming, and part of this is because of the many creatures that inhabit its worlds. Fans have fallen in love with the designs and adventures that come with their favorite Pokemon. But even with over 1000 Pokemon to choose from, some are loved by nearly every player. And one of these comes with a unique quirk, one that The Pokemon Company has taken advantage of in four generations of Pokemon. With Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves on the horizon for the Nintendo Switch 2, this generation can remedy that.

Eevee is a fan favorite Pokemon, both for its design and many evolutions, each focusing on a different type. Yet, The Pokemon Company has not given fans a new Eeveelution since Pokemon X and Pokemon Y. Four generations of Pokemon have come and gone without a new evolution, and players are hungry for Eevee to evolve in new ways. Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves have the potential to give fans what they want and create new evolutions for one of the series most beloved Pokemon.

Why Eeveelutions Matter So Much

image courtesy of the pokemon company

Few creatures in the Pokemon franchise are as recognizable as Eevee. Introduced in the original games, Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue, it quickly stood out because of its branching evolutionary system. Instead of evolving into a single form, Eevee can evolve into multiple creatures depending on factors such as stones, friendship, or environmental conditions. This design created a level of player choice that felt unique in early Pokemon titles, and The Pokemon Company has expanded this over the years with new forms.

Early generations introduced Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon, followed by additions like Espeon and Umbreon in Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver. Generation 4 added Leafeon and Glaceon, and finally, Sylveon arrived in Pokemon X and Pokemon Y. Each new evolution quickly became a fan favorite thanks to distinct typing, abilities, and designs. It became a tradition to guess what new types would be chosen, and fans eagerly looked forward to Eevee’s continued evolution. But we haven’t gotten a new form since then, leaving fans uncertain of whether or not new forms would ever come.

The series has gone through several generations without expanding one of its most popular evolutionary families. For a franchise known for introducing new creatures in every entry, the absence of another Eeveelution stands out, now more than ever. If Pokemon Winds and Waves introduces a new form, it would immediately become one of the most discussed additions in the game and bring back a beloved tradition. Eevee still has so much potential that it would feel a shame for Generation 10 not to take advantage of it.

Pokemon Winds & Waves Can Tap Into Unused Types

Image courtesy of Game Freak

One reason fans continue asking for new Eeveelutions is the number of unused elemental types. Despite nine existing forms, many types still do not have an Eevee evolution. Dragon, Ghost, Poison, Rock, Steel, Ground, Flying, and Bug are just a few examples. Each one offers interesting design possibilities and could provide these types with powerful new Pokemon. If Pokemon Winds and Waves introduces another evolution, the developers could explore a concept that feels fresh while maintaining the recognizable structure of the line.

Game Freak has historically matched Eeveelutions with clear visual and thematic concepts. Vaporeon resembles aquatic creatures, while Leafeon incorporates plant elements. A Dragon-type evolution is a frequent request from fans because of how rare Dragon Pokemon were in earlier generations. A Ghost-type form could also be popular due to the type’s unique mechanics and visual style. Meanwhile, a Steel or Rock form could add a defensive and physical option that contrasts with some of the faster and special Eeveelutions already available.

The potential extends beyond typing as well. New abilities, move pools, and stat distributions could create entirely new strategies for competitive players. We rarely see Eeveelutions featured in tournaments, but with the rise of competitive Pokemon and Pokemon Champions on the way, Generation 10 is the perfect opportunity to create new evolutions that are viable at the highest level of play. Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves have so much to offer, especially with the new direction The Pokemon Company is taking by delaying its release.

Four Generations Is a Long Wait For Eevee Fans

image courtesy of the pokemon company

The biggest reason this discussion continues to surface is the sheer amount of time that has passed since the last new evolution. Sylveon debuted in Generation 6, which means Generations 7, 8, and 9 all arrived without adding another form. That gap is unusual for a franchise that frequently revisits popular concepts. While some generations did skip new Eeveelutions, there hasn’t been a gap this long before. Skipping one of the most popular Pokemon after four generations has left fans desperate for a new Eeveelution.

During that same period, the series introduced mechanics such as Mega Evolution, regional forms, Dynamax, and Terastallization. While those ideas added new layers to battles, they also meant that some traditional elements took a back seat. Eevee evolutions may simply have been delayed while the developers experimented with other mechanics. However, the popularity of Eevee has never faded. It even received its own starring role in Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee.

If Pokemon Winds and Waves decides to introduce a new Eeveelution, it would mark the first addition in more than a decade. The return of that concept would connect modern entries to one of the series’ most beloved traditions while giving players something genuinely new to discover. After four generations of waiting, the moment feels overdue. Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves look to be the most ambitious games in the series’ history, but they just won’t feel complete unless Eevee gets new evolutions.

