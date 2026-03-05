Every Pokémon Generation Ranked by Their Starters, From Worst to Best

Each Generation of Pokémon games is known best for their starters, the Pokemon you choose from to begin your adventure into a world of battles and adventure. Starters are meant to represent unique regions, reflecting the landscapes of the world you’ll explore for dozens upon dozens of hours. However, not every starter is created equal, as the designs of these creatures and their evolutions can be incredibly divisive.

Every starter in the series is divided into a Fire, Water, and Grass-type throughout Pokémon‘s iconic history. That being said, the evolved forms of these Pokémon tend to change significantly, sometimes even adding new types as secondary elements that help diversify these creatures’ progression. Usually, the more interesting the process of one starter reaching its final transformation, the greater it is beloved as a starter by fans of the series.

10. Gen 10 (Browt, Pombon, Gecqua)

Image courtesy of Game Freak

The newest set of starters comes from the recently announced Pokémon Winds and Waves, the 10th Generation of the series. The Fire-type Pombon, the Grass-type Browt, and the Water-type Gecqua were revealed as the first Pokémon in the new region, but nothing more was shown regarding the types of creatures that will take part in a new Pokémon adventure. As such, it’s hard to determine whether these starters fit well into their world compared to the other Pokémon who inhabit it.

This group of starters has not had their evolutions shown yet as of this time of writing, making it impossible to perceive their greater potential. Already, fans have been heavily critical of these starters, mainly for how they resemble existing Pokémon within the series, such as Browt’s uncanny similarities to Rookidee from Pokémon Sword and Shield. Without much information, though, these starters are the worst for now as a default.

9. Gen 8 (Scorbunny, Sobble, Grookey)

Courtesy of Game Freak

Speaking of Sword and Shield, the Gen 8 starters from the Galar Region aren’t incredibly interesting either. The first Pokémon in this landscape are inspired from British entertainment, with each representing an avenue of their media culture Great Britain is known for. Grookey the Grass-type is meant to represent rock music like Queen, the Fire-type Scorbunny resembles the popularity of soccer in England, and Sobble the Water-type evolves into a creature resembling a suave secret agent spy, similar to James Bond.

Despite their inspirations, the starters themselves aren’t very remarkable, without many distinct features or type changes to help them stand out. Unlike other regions, these starters don’t gain any new element when they evolve, making them somewhat bland compared to other regions. To make matters worse, the big gimmick of this Generation was Gigantamax forms, or giant versions of Pokémon to participate in battles. While an interesting mechanic, it didn’t alter the designs of these starters or their evolutions, creating an awkward blend of systems that didn’t help them stand out.

8. Gen 9 (Fuecoco, Sprigatito, Quaxly)

Some starters can be bogged down not from their initial forms, but from the evoultions they adopt later. In the grand scheme of a Pokémon game, you’ll only have access to a starter’s initial form for an hour or two at most, as they tend to evolve close to Levels 14-16, a milestone which doesn’t take much XP to reach. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are prime examples of this, at least through the evolutions of the Grass-type Sprigatito and the Water-type Quaxly.

On the surface, these starters are perfectly average, with each having some unique quality that helps them be visually appealing in some way. Sprigatito’s existence as a Grass-type cat isn’t bad by any means, but its uncanny humanoid form through later evolutions lead to be somewhat off-putting. Similarly, Quaxly’s confident style loses its luster fast with Quaxwell and Quaquaval, whose Water/Fighting-type combination isn’t enough to save it from looking strange. The saving grace of Gen 9’s starters is Fuecoco, but while the Ghost/Fire-type Skeledirge is cool, the middle evolution Crocalor is not.

7. Gen 6 (Fennekin, Chespin, Froakie)

Courtesy of Game Freak

The starters of Pokémon X and Y have some brilliant ideas, with Greninja from Froakie’s final evolution standing out as one of the best starter forms the series has ever had. Yet, the same does not apply to the rest of the starters here, who are somewhat lackluster in every other sense. Similar to Gen 9’s Meowscarada, Fennekin’s transformation into Delphox is somewhat strange, with the humanoid “witch” archetype not being very impressive on the Fire/Psychic-type.

Fennekin, Chespin, and Froakie aren’t very strong designs for starter Pokémon on a base level, not helped by the fact that they were the first to make the transition from 2D to 3D in their games. That unusual quality highlights their flaws more than others, even when they appear in other games like Legends: Z-A with greater refinement. With Chespin’s second form Quilladin being one of the worst starter evolutions ever made, there’s a lot weighing this group down, dragging them from stellar starters into an average collection at best.

6. Gen 7 (Litten, Popplio, Rowlett)

Courtesy of Game Freak

The Alola region changed up a lot of Pokémon‘s traditional formula, but kept the same tradition for its starters. The designs of Water-type Popplio, Grass-type Rowlett, and Fire-type Litten mostly play it safe, resembling common animals like a seal, owl, and cat respectively. Almost the purest definition of “average,” this group of starters has a bit of something for everyone, offering a good variety of Pokémon whose very different demeanors can appeal to the biggest number of people possible.

However, it’s the evolutions of this Gen’s starters that really make them shine. The mysterious ranger Decidueye turns Rowlett into a Grass/Ghost-type, a rare combination that has rarely been seen in the series. Popplio turns into Primarina, a Water/Fairy-type that was one of the first Pokémon to use the Fairy-type and still the only starter to do so. Finally, Incineroar has quickly become a fan-favorite, creating a Fire/Dark-type wrestler whose popularity made them a playable character in the Super Smash Bros. series.

5. Gen 2 (Cyndaquil, Totodile, Chikorita)

Courtesy of Game Freak

The Fire-type Cyndaquil, the Water-type Totodile, and the Grass-type Chikorita are iconic in the Pokémon franchise, representing the 2nd Generation of the series. This mainly comes from these Pokemon’s personalities being represented well in the Pokémon anime series, which showcased the subtle differences between each creature. The rambunctious nature of Totodile pairs perfectly with the sweet Chikorita and shy Cyndaquil for a strong balance of appealing starters right as you choose between them.

The starters of these Pokémon are fairly basic, never gaining additional types but remaining striking compared to other final forms throughout the series. Typhlosion’s explosive fires and Feraligatr’s intimidating presence are both well remembered, but Chikorita’s evolution into Meganium has never been anyone’s favorite. Without significant traits helping them stand out, especially since they have the same stats as Gen 1’s starters, the Johto region’s Pokémon are the best middle ground fans can ask for.

4. Gen 5 (Oshawott, Snivy, Tepig)

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The starters of Pokémon Black and White are another oddly balanced selection, with a level of consistency the other Generations fail to accomplish. Although the Water-type Oshawott has a bit of an odd appearance through its otter inspiration, its evolutions fulfill its potential incredibly well. Despite not having a secondary typing, both Dewott and Samurott have distinct designs, giving the Pokémon a clear path of progression that gives players a sense of satisfaction for picking it as a starter.

The same is true of Snivy and Tepig, whose evolutionary paths feel like natural stepping stones from the concepts that make their starter forms interesting. Seeing the Grass-type Snivy transform from a proud snake into a regal Serperior is fascinating, as is the Fire-type Tepig’s gathering of strength from a small pig into a mighty Emboar. The only thing that keeps this group of starters from being truly excellent is the lack of diverse type differences, as Snivy’s and Oshawott’s lines never deviate from pure Grass or Water, while Tepig falls into a stale trope of another Fire/Fighting-type combination.

3. Gen 1 (Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur)

Courtesy of Game Freak

There are hardly any starters more memorable than the ones who started it all — Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. The dinosaur-like designs of these Pokémon helped define the series’ beginnings, with each evolution easily becoming the favorites of millions who fell in love with Pokémon as a concept. Even today, arguments between a player’s choice of starter have continued traditions, with the Grass/Fire/Water trio starting with these three.

Ironically, Pokémon in this starter group are somewhat different than what would come later. For example, Bulbasaur starts as a unique Grass/Poison-type right away, containing a second typing for players to use right away. Charmander eventually gains the Flying-type alongside its Fire-type status as Charizard when it fully evolves too. Each Pokémon here evolves naturally into iconic final forms, creating a solid group with far more aspects to praise than criticize.

2. Gen 3 (Mudkip, Treecko, Torchic)

Courtesy of Game Freak

While Gen 1 had clear favorites based on player preferences, the best starters have universal appeal that make them almost impossible to pick between. Gen 3’s starters from the Hoenn region do exactly that, with each Pokémon almost perfectly embodying their designs in both personality and appearance. The Grass-type Treeko, the Fire-type Torchic, and the Water-type Mudkip all have a playfulness to them that invites players to go on long adventures with each of them in equal measure.

Treeko’s evolutions are wonderful progressions of the Pokémon, with Pokémon like Grovyle being fan-favorites from the anime and spin-offs like Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky. Others like Blaziken from Torchic’s evolutions have been featured as prominent fighters in games like Pokken Tournament, which fits the creature’s Fire/Fighting-type combination that would later set a trend. Mudkip is a beloved Pokémon that is often cited as some player’s favorite Pokémon of all time, with a unique Water/Ground-type combination through its evolutions solidifying it as a great Pokémon in any game it’s in.

1. Gen 4 (Chimchar, Piplup, Turtwig)

Gen 4’s starters are another group that is agonizing to pick between, mainly for how each Pokémon perfectly promises something different. The Fire-type Chimchar has a design that offers fast-paced and mischievous fun, a trait that grows into the expert battle prowess of its Fire/Fighting evolution Infernape. Conversely, Turtwig’s grounded turtle appearance is great for those who love Grass-types like it, calling back to Bulbasaur as a bulkier Pokémon, which is taking to a incredible end point with the Ground/Grass-type tank Torterra.

Piplup’s simple design benefits it too, automatically drawing connections to its Water-type as a penguin, helping new players quickly recognize the kind of Pokémon it will be. Yet, as the Pokémon evolves into the regal Empoleon, players will get the extremely singular Water/Steel-type from their starter, making it feel even more special. The mythical nature of Infernape, Empoleon, and Torterra shines through their design inspirations, from the Monkey King Sun Wukong to awe-inspiring Emperor penguins or world carrying turtles from various folklore.

Everything about this Generation of starters is communicated clearly, leaving little to no room for disappointment or confusion later on as you play. This alone makes them the best starters in the Pokémon franchise, at least in my opinion, as everyone has their own favorite they love to see in as many games as possible.

What is your favorite group of starters from the Pokémon franchise? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!