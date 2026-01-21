Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Proves Action RPGs Have a Home on Switch 2 (Review)

Final Fantasy 7 is one of the most beloved games in the JRPG series, and for good reason. So, it makes sense that Square Enix has chosen this game for a massive remake that will span 3 games by the time it’s completed. The remake trilogy began in 2020 with the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PS4. Since then, the game’s upgraded Intergrade version has made its way to PS5 and PC. Now, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is finally bringing the iconic JRPG retelling to the Switch 2.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade offers a next-gen upgrade to the graphics and gameplay of the original remake. It first arrived on the PS5 and PC in 2021, but has skipped other consoles until now. On January 22nd, the game arrives on Xbox Series X|S and, most surprisingly, the Nintendo Switch 2. I had the opportunity to revisit Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on Switch 2 to see how the game runs on Nintendo’s newest gen handheld. And honestly? I have to say I’m impressed.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Pros Cons The first installment in the FF7 Remake trilogy brings a reimagined classic to Switch 2 No major updates or improvements from prior releases on PS5 and PC Runs well overall on Switch 2, with no noticeable major graphic or frame rate issues Quest markers can be tricky to see on Switch 2, especially in handheld mode Solid price makes it one of the more affordable RPGs on Switch 2 to date

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade On Switch 2 Is a Visually Stunning Triumph

In its later years, the original Nintendo Switch earned a reputation for being a tough port for graphically intensive games. As such, Final Fantasy fans will no doubt wonder whether the Switch 2 is up to the job of displaying the beautiful visuals of Midgar and Final Fantasy 7. Having played it, I can say that the game is a fitting testament to the Switch 2’s capabilities compared with its predecessor. The graphics look sharp, at times perhaps even better than what I remember from playing the game for the first time on PS5. From characters to the streets of Midgar to Aerith’s flowers, the details are on full display, without the pixelated, dated look that RPGs ported to the original Switch sometimes got.

As I revisited the beginning of the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, I kept an eye out for any frame rate issues or graphical glitches. After all, Switch 2 gamers no doubt want to know if the platform can really handle FF7 Remake Intergrade, as it’s one of the first major RPGs ported over to the system since its launch last year. Throughout my many hours of playtime, however, I noticed only a few minor issues.

There was a frame rate jump or two while fast-sliding down ladders during more intense scenes, but by and large, cutscenes, exploration, and battles alike ran smoothly. Some NPCs’ mouths would get out of sync with their dialogue at times, especially in close-up shots, but I recall that being an occasional issue on PS5, as well. So while the Switch 2 version doesn’t appear to fix it, it’s not a unique error for the console as far as I recall, either.

Both in handheld and docked, I was consistently impressed with the overall visuals and gameplay of Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade on Switch 2. Even in handheld mode, the game ran smoothly without any noticeable frame rate issues. I will say, my Switch 2 did get pretty warm when playing for an extensive period of time, but never to the point of overheating or struggling to run the game. Battery-wise, it was more of a drain than most other games I’ve played on the console, but not significantly so. I never ran into the issue of needing to run for the dock or charger before wrapping a play session.

Slight console warmth in handheld aside, while playing docked with my Switch 2 pro controller, I’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference between playing on my PS5, in terms of how well the game runs. And visually? I honestly felt like some details were on even better display. If you were worried whether the Switch 2 could be a good home for the Final Fantasy 7 remake games, my experience proves that it very much can be, at least where the relatively contained world of Midgar is concerned.

The Same Minor Gripes from PC & PS5 Carry Over, But FF7 Remake Intergrade Is Well Worth Its Switch 2 Asking Price

If you’ve yet to play Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, I do want to address some of the basics of the game itself. This is my second time playing it, as I enjoyed it on PS5 a few years ago. Like that first time, I do think it’s a solid remake with a few awkward bits. Some segments of gameplay have frustrating controls or awkward camera angles, and that hasn’t changed with the Switch 2 release. Slowly walking over a plank or randomly being forced to walk remain part of the game, and some aspects of traversing Midgar simply aren’t that fun.

But overall, the game offers a solid JRPG experience with a lot of choice for players, both in gameplay and character build options. You can select your difficulty settings and whether you want a more classic turn-based combat style or the modernized version offered by Remake. Whether this is your introduction to the story of Final Fantasy 7 or the opportunity to catch up with old friends from the original, the game does its characters and story justice on Switch 2 just as it did on PS5 and PC.

And best of all, in my opinion, is that Square Enix didn’t add a Switch 2 tax to the price. Many of Nintendo’s first-party ports from Switch to Switch 2 have a $10 price increase. But Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade remains $39.99 on the Switch 2 as it has been for PS5 and PC. And for the hours of solid action RPG combat it offers, that’s an absolute bargain in today’s market.

Of course, the story itself does end on a bit of a cliffhanger, as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth picks up where the first game leaves off. But that doesn’t mean the gameplay won’t itself come to a satisfying conclusion after many hours of exploration and combat. Though it’s not yet available, Rebirth is slated to arrive on Switch 2 and Xbox in the future, too. And after playing Remake on Nintendo’s console, I’m a lot more confident that this trilogy has a home on the Switch 2.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade releases on Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S on January 22nd. It is available now on PC and PS5. A Nintendo Switch 2 code for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review.