Dungeon Crawler Carl RPG Reveals Loot Packs and More (Including A Massive Item We Didn’t See Coming)

The Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game simply obliterated its campaign funding goal, and now it’s well on its way to finally launching and getting into fans’ hands. When it does, there will be several different options for fans, but now the game has received two new unexpected releases. The first is a new set of loot packs, but then there’s a massive item that we didn’t see happening at all, and you can get all of the details right here.

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At Renegade Con, the Dungeon Crawler Roleplaying Game got two new additions to its lineup, and the first is a set of Dice Loot Packs. There are 20 Dice sets in total to collect through these Dice Packs, including ones based on Ferdinand, Lucia Mar, Princess Donut, and more. There are also three limited Legendary Dice sets to be found, and each Loot Pack retails for $14.99 and can be pre-ordered right here.

As for the second item, fans can now pre-order the oversized Samantha D20, which is a Gargantuan 55MM D20. It’s made out of durable resin with metallic ink numbering and is made to be a premium product that can either be rolled on the table or displayed on the shelf. It even comes in a collector’s box, and as you can see from the design, Samantha can be seen at the center of it. The Samantha Oversized D20 can be pre-ordered now for $54.99.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Will Have A Major Presence At Gen Con

While the Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game won’t be released fully by the time Gen Con happens in late July and early August, the game is set to have a major presence at the convention. The first part of that will be the Renegade Games’ Crawl Con room in ICC Room No. 139, which will be a fan hub and a place to take a photo and chill out in the midst of huge visuals based on the World Dungeon.

That same hub will also feature themed events, including demos of Dungeon Crawler Carl Unstoppable and introductory adventures for the Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game. Series author Matt Dinniman and audiobook narrator Jeff Hays will also be hosting panels and signing books, so you very well might just run into them during the show.

There’s also going to be a Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game actual-play on Friday, July 31st, which will include Dinniman, Hays, Xander Jeanneret (who will be the Game Master), Colby Poulson, Taylor Robinson, Travis McElroy, and Mayanna Berrin. The event will also be streamed on YouTube through the Gen Con official channel.

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