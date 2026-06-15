Dead by Daylight’s Final 2026 Chapter Includes Recent Horror Movie Icon

Dead by Daylight‘s suite of licensed killers grew longer with the recent and highly anticipated release of the hockey-masked killer Jason Voorhees. It was a fitting addition way to celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary. But Behaviour Interactive is not done with big licensed additions for the year, as it just announced the next horror movie icon who will be making his way to the game: Art the Clown.

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Art from the gruesome Terrifier movie series will be making his way to Dead by Daylight sometime in the game’s final 2026 chapter in November, as announced during the game’s 10th anniversary stream. Director Mathieu Cote said the killer brings his unique showmanship,” dark humor, and brutality” to the game “in a way that stands out even among horror’s most iconic killers.” The announcement didn’t come with a trailer or anything more substantial — only a real-life person was dancing in Art’s getup on stage at the 10th anniversary celebration — but more will be shown later this year.

Art the Clown Is Finally Coming to Dead by Daylight

Image Courtesy of Behaviour Interactive

Behaviour had been teasing its 10th anniversary celebrations, which contained some red herrings and subtle teases. One of its announcement videos for its celebrations was filled with birthday balloons, a sign some took as a hint for Pennywise, the clown from IT who has surprisingly yet to make an appearance in the asymmetrical multiplayer game. More eagle-eyed viewers, on the other hand, saw hints suggesting Art. And while it’s impossible to say if some of these “clues” were actually clues, these people ended up being correct in the end.

Art is more of a recent addition to the horror movie icon pantheon. Whereas characters like Jason, Freddy Krueger, and Michael Myers have been around for decades, the first Terrifier film came out in 2016, the just a few months after Dead by Daylight‘s launch. The three films are known for their intense violence that goes above and beyond what viewers can see in the other aforementioned franchises. Each of the three films has also been more successful than the last, with the latest entry earning over $90 million at the box office with a budget of only about $3 million.

Art has been in other video games before, too. Aside from being skins in Call of Duty and Fortnite — the usual suspects — he was also the star of his own retro beat-em-up, Terrifier: The ARTcade Game. This 2025 title didn’t garner enough attention to receive a score from aggregate sites like Metacritic or OpenCritic, but the few reviews from critics it did receive were either negative or, at best, lukewarm. It also sits at “Mixed” on Steam.

This Art reveal was just one part of the game’s anniversary stream. Dead by Daylight is also receiving survivors based on The Casting of Frank Stone (Supermassive Games’ narrative adventure from 2024) in 2027, a shopping mall map with backrooms-style liminal spaces, the first indigenous Survivor character named Shane Wiigwaas, a complete visual and animation overhaul in 2027, and crossover skins for The Walking Dead‘s Negan and Glen, Scooby-Doo, as well as Silent Hill f‘s Hinako Shimizu and Silent Hill 2‘s nurse.

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