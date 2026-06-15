2027’s Biggest Game Confirmed Day One PS5 Pro Enhanced

The biggest confirmed 2027 game has been confirmed to be Day One PS5 Pro Enhanced. So far, the most anticipated and biggest video games confirmed for 2027 include Final Fantasy VII Revelation, Resident Evil Veronica, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, Clockwork Revolution, Fable, Persona 4 Revival, Pokemon Winds and Waves, Crazy Taxi: World Tour, Until Dawn 2, The Wolf Among Us 2, Xenoblade Genesis, Exodus, Spyro: A Realm Beyond, State of Decay 3, and a few other games. You get the point, though; there are already many high-profile releases confirmed for next year.

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Picking out the biggest of these games opens up a debate. From this list, Pokémon Winds and Waves will certainly be the best-selling game, but that doesn’t make it the biggest release. The various sports games sell like hotcakes every year, but they aren’t “big releases.” What is the biggest release so far, slightly above every game above, is Resident Evil: Veronica. Resident Evil is a huge IP, and Capcom has been on fire the last handful of years, especially with the Resident Evil IP. And when Resident Evil Veronica releases, it will be day-one PS5 Pro Enhanced. This isn’t that surprising considering Resident Evil: Requiem launched this year as a day-one PS5 Pro Enhanced. It is nonetheless great to get confirmation, and get it so early. As for what the Enhancements will be, Capcom has not said, and these details probably won’t come until launch is imminent.

A Remake of One of the Best Resident Evil Games

For those out of the loop, Resident Evil Veronica is a remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica. The original game is set shortly after the events of Resident Evil 2 and runs concurrently with the events of Resident Evil 3. And it’s one of the highest-rated games in the series. At launch, it earned a 94 on Metacritic. Notably, it was a Sega Dreamcast exclusive, but it eventually came to other platforms. Because it is not a numbered release, it’s not as well-known or popular as some of the numbered series, which means it’s not revered, and this leaves more room open for changes in the remake. To this end, it is reportedly making bigger changes compared to some previous Resident Evil remakes.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.