6 Best PS2 Hack-and-Slash Games That Still Hold Up Today

The PlayStation 2 was home to thousands of games, as developers looked to capitalize on the success of the best-selling system. One genre that had plenty of great games was hack-and-slash. Developers used the system’s improved architecture to create some of the best hack-and-slash games ever, delivering over-the-top action that has stood the test of time. If you want to go back and experience what it was like to play hack-and-slash games on the PS2, there are a few games you should consider.

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Here are the six PS2 hack-and-slash games that still hold up.

6) Dynasty Warriors 4

The Dynasty Warriors series isn’t for everybody, but if you want to murder thousands of enemies with relative ease while playing through a semi-historical story mode, this is the series for you. It’s totally over-the-top and instantly entertaining. Don’t expect to have to put much thought into fighting, but you’re going to have a blast.

Some might put Dynasty Warriors 3 in this slot, and I wouldn’t fight them too much. DW3 and 4 are some of the best in the series’ long history, and are both worth checking out if you have the time. That said, I think DW4 gives you the best version of what the series was like on the PS2.

5) Shinobi

The Shinobi series started in 1987, but when the 2002 version came out in 2002, it had been seven years since fans had gotten a new entry. Thankfully, the series made the transition to 3D relatively seamlessly.

The fast-paced, combo-based combat was perfect for the time and still holds up very well. It’s also one of the tougher games of its era, so come ready for a challenge. It’s not perfect, thanks to some questionable level design decisions and a sometimes wonky camera, but this is a solid arcade-style hack-and-slash game that served as a solid reboot for the series.

4) Kingdom Hearts 2

Kingdom Hearts 2 strikes a fine balance between hack-and-slash gameplay and RPG mechanics. The sequel to the hit first game improved on nearly every aspect of the original, especially in the combat department. The developers added drive forms, limit breaks, and combos, adding just enough depth to keep players interested.

Of course, Kingdom Hearts 2 is much more than just an improved hack-and-slash game. It also looks incredible and features one of the best soundtracks of the era. Toss in a plot that is equal parts convoluted and captivating, and you have one of the best games of the era. However, if we’re just looking at the hack-and-slash gameplay, it doesn’t quite stand up to the best games in the genre.

3) Onimusha 3: Samurai’s Destiny

Is Onimusha‘s story incredibly strange? Yes. Protagonist Samanosuke Akechi wakes up one day in the future and ends up swapping places with a Frenchman named Jacques Blanc. Making it even weirder, Blanc is played by French actor Jean Reno. The duo has to fight each other’s battles across the two timelines, with things Blanc does in the past influencing Akechi in the future.

It’s weird, but it mostly works. That’s thanks to the great combat and improved controls. Oh, and the sick intro cutscene that was choreographed by Donnie Yen. The only thing holding it back was its relatively short length. Still, if you’re looking to try out the Onimusha series, the third game is probably your best bet.

2) God of War 2

Now we get to the heavy-hitters. You could really pick either of the PlayStation 2 God of War games for this slot, and you wouldn’t be making a bad decision. Kratos’ first journey is no slouch, but I’m taking the second game.

It builds on the success of the original with even more intense and satisfying combat. Essentially, the team at Sony Santa Monica took the combat from the first game and polished it to a glowing sheen. Throw in an improved story and near-perfect balance, and you have one of the PS2’s best games. Sure, the cliffhanger ending was a little annoying, but that matters less these days. You can just jump straight into God of War 3 if you want.

1) Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening

Again, you have some options with the Devil May Cry series from Capcom. Whether you’re grabbing the excellent first game or the third, you’re going to have a ton of fun. Just don’t bother with the downer of a second game, which was a total downgrade after a troubled production cycle.

For my money, DMC3 takes the top spot. It’s ridiculously stylish, featuring some of the best combat in the series. North American players did have to deal with an increased difficulty compared to the Japanese version, but that just makes it more rewarding when you ultimately succeed. Just don’t play the PC version, which was a huge mess.

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