Sony’s New Court Case Could Define What Gaming Looks Like on the PS6 And Beyond

Sony has found itself in an unenviable position lately among gamers. Players have been increasingly frustrated by the publisher’s recent decisions, such as cutting physical media releases and reiterating their belief that digital licenses do not count as game ownership. It’s that latter point that has even gotten them taken to court, with multiple gamers suing the company over its failure to make that reality clear.

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That lawsuit could either reinforce Sony’s argument or provide opponents with a crucial tool for future lawsuits. Either way, the case has a lot of potential ramifications for the state of gaming going forward, especially with digital-only platforms like the PlayStation 6 in active development. Game preservation, consumer rights, and the future of digital gaming landscapes could be radically changed by how this lawsuit plays out.

Sony’s New Lawsuit, Explained

Image courtesy of Guerrilla Games and PlayStation

Sony is currently embroiled in a lawsuit that could change how digital games work going forward. In June, four customers filed a class action complaint against Sony stating that the publisher had failed to make it clear to players that they do not receive any claims of ownership over the digital games they purchase. The plaintiffs’ argument is that with options like “Buy Now” and “Confirm Purchase” instead of a more overt acknowledgment of digital games being effectively rented out upon purchase, Sony is misleading consumers into thinking they’ve purchased a copy of the game and now own it.

Sony’s rebuttal is that “reasonable customers” are aware that purchasing the game only licenses the software to consumers instead of giving ownership, pointing to how the PlayStation End User License Agreement states that “virtual content is licensed, not owned.” The fact that the case is being held in California is important, as there is a state law prohibiting companies from selling digital goods using phrases like “purchase” that would otherwise connote ownership. It will ultimately come down to whether or not the court decides that the fine print in Sony’s agreements is enough of a clarification to justify the argument that consumers are aware that digital purchases do not constitute ownership.

Sony’s Game Ownership Lawsuit Will Change Gaming One Way Or The Other

Courtesy of PlayStation

Either way this lawsuit plays out, Sony’s courtroom battle has massive potential ramifications for the future of the company and gaming as a whole. Sony finds itself in a precarious situation publicly. Although the PS5 has been an unmitigated success for the publisher, recent developments like the company halting physical media production and pulling the licenses for hundreds of movies purchased through the PlayStation Store have rubbed players the wrong way. Recent emails addressing the digital ownership question have only frustrated players even more, prompting many to stage a boycott of PlayStation Network in response. Sony’s efforts to ensure that digital ownership isn’t a thing may only continue to distance them from players, who may look elsewhere for future gaming choices — a potentially worrisome factor for the upcoming PS6 that might explain in part why Sony seems so content not to move to another new console so quickly.

If Sony wins the lawsuit, then their plans to go fully digital will likely be sped up. It will also give other publishers carte blanche to do the same, ensuring that gaming for future generations is firmly in a space of licensing and renting access to games that may go away with a moment’s notice. It would be a massive blow to the games’ preservation movement, considering that this means titles could be delisted and pulled from digital stores at the whim of the publisher. While it would be a victory for the publishers, it would set the standard for how games continue to be marketed and sold in the modern era.

Conversely, a victory for the plaintiffs could be a game-changer for the current marketplace. This could be a precedent for other publishers to change their sales tactics, otherwise risk being hit with similar lawsuits. Sony would likely do the same, reinforcing the idea that digital purchases aren’t owned. This could have the resulting fallout of publishers shifting more heavily into subscription models like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass, where the players are more overtly aware that they are paying for temporary access to games instead of purchasing them. This lawsuit going towards the players could also make it a key tool in future legal fights over digital games.

With the PS6 set to likely be a digital-only platform, Sony has a vested interest in ensuring the question of digital ownership rights is settled before moving to that platform. If gaming is going to continue transitioning to a fully digital space, then the question of ownership is a crucial one to sort out. A victory for Sony could keep the store as it is, while a loss might lead the publisher to release more titles exclusively through subscription services like PlayStation Plus that dodge the ownership question entirely. This lawsuit may not be the biggest gaming news of the year, but it could have consequences that are felt across future generations of gaming.