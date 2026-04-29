What’s Going on with Digital Game Ownership on PlayStation? DRM Rumors, Explained

If you run in gaming-adjacent circles on social media, chances are you’ve seen rumblings about recent changes to PlayStation game ownership. Specifically, players are raising concerns about an apparent shift in how DRM (digital rights management) works for PSN. There’s been a lot of confusion about the rumored changes, which gamers speculate took place with a PS4 and PS5 system update back in March. If you’re a PlayStation gamer like me, you’re likely wondering what’s going to happen with your digital games.

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DRM is a common way of restricting access to digital media, meant to verify ownership and prevent piracy. However, new rumors suggest that PSN might have made some changes that require an online DRM check every 30 days. The concern is that this could result in losing access to digital games if you don’t connect your console to the internet every month. Since there’s been a lot of back and forth about the DRM changes, I’m doing a deep dive into what’s going on to try to shed some light on the situation. Unfortunately, there’s still not a lot of concrete information out there. Between social media posts and an apparent lack of direct clarification from Sony, there’s a lot to sift through. But the good news is, it currently looks like the DRM change might be real, but isn’t quite as dire as some have claimed.

What’s Going On With DRM on PlayStation?

Image courtesy of PlayStation

First, what are players worried about? Over the last few days, many gamers have reported discovering that digital game purchases on PlayStation now have a “30-Day Timer.” The timer allegedly requires that players connect to the internet within 30 days of buying a game, or their license for it will essentially be revoked. Some posts claim this has been corroborated by PlayStation support messages via the PlayStation Online Assistant chatbot. However, other gamers who claim to have spoken with customer service over the phone state they received conflicting information and that no DRM changes have been made at all.

Naturally, this has led to a lot of confusion and concern from PlayStation users. Initially, the leading rumor was that the DRM check would be performed every 30 days. So, if you went a month without logging into your PS4 or PS5, your games purchased after March 2026 would all have expired licenses until you logged in again. However, that may not be what’s actually going on here, according to more recent tests from PlayStation users. And that means that, even if the DRM changes are indeed intentional and not some sort of glitch, it might not be quite as bad as it initially seemed.

User Tests Suggest PlayStation DRM Restriction Isn’t Permanent

A ResetEra forum user by the name of Andshrew tested the DRM with one of their affected games and believes they’ve figured out what’s going on. After testing, it looks like the 30-day check is only a one-time thing after first purchasing a game. After players buy a new game via PSN, they are not issued the indefinite license right away. Instead, a temporary license is issued with a 30-day limit. That license seems to transition to an indefinite one after about 2 weeks, so long as players connect their console to the internet during that time.

If you don’t connect to the internet, you don’t lose the game forever, as some players feared. Instead, it will be unplayable until you connect to the internet again. At that point, it appears that the game license will switch over to the indefinite license. Andshrew speculates that this change could be an attempt to stop players who were taking advantage of the indefinite license by buying, then returning a game, but keeping their console offline to continue playing after the return.

Quite a few people claim they have since tested and confirmed Andshrew’s theory about the DRM check being temporary. However, it’s important to note that Sony has not officially released a public statement about these changes. That means that, for now, anything we know is based on what users have learned by testing licenses for their games and alleged conversations with PlayStation support. However, even if the DRM change is permanent, it sounds like it will not result in games vanishing from your library every 30 days as some gamers initially feared. Hopefully, we’ll hear something more official from Sony soon to fully clarify the situation.

What do you think about this potential change to digital game ownership for PlayStation users? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!