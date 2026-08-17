PlayStation Shares New PS6 Release Date Update

PlayStation has shared a new update on the release date of the eventual PlayStation 6. Currently, Sony hasn’t even officially announced the PS6, at least by name. Despite this, the company has reiterated multiple times over the past few years that it’s already working on a successor to the PS5. And while many have assumed that the PS6 could launch as early as 2027, it sounds as though those within Sony still don’t even know when they will release their next-generation hardware.

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In a new conversation with The Wall Street Journal, Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki said that the company still hasn’t internally decided upon a release date for the PlayStation 6. Totoki acknowledged to the publication that Sony is still trying to find a way to navigate the current tech landscape, which is rife with component shortages and drastically increased manufacturing costs. For these reasons, Sony is seemingly waiting to decide upon a more firm release date or window for the PS6.

The PS6 Seems More Likely Bound for 2028

Given that Sony still hasn’t landed on a release date for the PS6, it seems more than likely that the console won’t become available in 2027. If Sony knew that it was going to release the PS6 in a little over a year, it would likely already have numerous plans in motion to meet this launch window. Instead, for Totoki to acknowledge that it’s still trying to determine when to release the PS6 indicates that it’s looking more toward 2028 as the year when it will ship out the platform.

The launch of the PS6 would make even more sense in 2028 given recent moves from PlayStation. Specifically, back in July, Sony revealed that it would be doing away with physical games on its PlayStation consoles beginning in January 2028. While this move was met with disappointment from many longtime PlayStation fans, it also suggests that the PS6 won’t arrive until after this month comes to pass. Otherwise, if the PS6 launched before January 2028, it would suggest that Sony would have to create physical discs for the console for a period of just a few short months, only to discontinue them soon after.

Currently, there are far more questions than answers when it comes to the PS6 and its nature. Although Sony hasn’t shied away from the fact that it’s working on new gaming hardware, the price, appearance, and first wave of games that will be coming to the PS6 have yet to be detailed. Hopefully, before 2026 comes to an end, we’ll end up getting more information on this front, with those at Sony at the very least referring to its next console as the “PlayStation 6” in name soon enough.