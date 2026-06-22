Steam Machine vs PS5 Pro: Price and Specs Explained

Among gamers, the Steam Machine represents either the future of console gaming or a threat to the established landscape. Valve’s take on the home console is already expected to severely surpass the processing power of the Steam Deck, making it an ideal platform for gamers who have a massive Steam library that they want to bring into the living room. By contrast, though, consoles like the PlayStation 5 Pro have supercharged the studio’s most powerful platform beyond what developers previously thought was even possible.

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With the full details of the Steam Machine still being released, it’s worth looking at what we know about both consoles and comparing them. To be more specific, the Steam Machine is looking like the ideal gaming PC in console form, while the PS5 Pro’s processing power makes it the best choice for players looking for a strong gaming experience with little technical know-how. Here’s how the pricing and power compare between the PS5 Pro and Steam Machine — and which one gamers should be moving towards.

Which Console Is More Powerful, The PS5 Pro Or The Steam Machine?

Using Valve’s published specs for the Steam Machine and Sony’s official descriptions of the PS5 Pro, it’s clear that the PS5 Pro is the more powerful of the two consoles — although pure processing power isn’t going to be what separates them alone. The PS5 Pro has an AMD Zen 2 CPU, with 8 cores and 16 threads, compared to the semi-custom AMD Zen 4 that the Steam Machine reportedly uses. The GPU for the PS5 Pro is bolstered by a custom AMD RDNA-based piece of tech that allows for a drastic CU increase over the base PS5. The PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) is one of the most effective pieces of upscaling tech in the console market, while the Steam Machine uses the more standard AMD FSR.

While the Steam Machine has 4K capabilities, the PS5 Pro benefits from a staggering 120 fps with the use of the PSSR. This means that the PS5 Pro is a far more powerful home console than the Steam Machine, which is designed to be more in line with a modern gaming computer. It’s nothing to sneeze at, especially when compared to older consoles and platforms. However, the unique PlayStation operating system works best with games designed to fit that system. By contrast, the dedicated 8 GB VRAM, unlocked frame rates, and high-refresh output from the Steam Machine make it ideal for players looking to run a larger breadth of games at uncapped rates.

How Does The Steam Machine Cost Compare To PS5 Pro?

One advantage that Sony has over Valve when it comes to comparing the Steam Machine and the PS5 Pro is the price tag. The cost of the Steam Machine has been a big question mark for the platform since it was first announced. A big part of the appeal of the platform is the possibility of having a gaming computer that fits neatly into a living room space, all without breaking the bank in quite the same way that gaming PCs can. However, the tech industry at large has spent the year dealing with lower supplies of computer chips and international conflict slowing down supply chains. As a result, gaming products and tech have gone up across the board. That extends to the Steam Machine, which has been confirmed to have two models. The 512GB model will sell at retail for $1049, while the 2TB version will cost $1349.

In contrast, the PS5 Pro is already available and currently available for $699.99 USD. That is a huge benefit for the PS5 Pro, especially if the Steam Machine ends up being too expensive for many casual or console gamers to invest in. While the Steam Machine does come with the benefit of the full Steam library — and it will instantly be able to play games that players have already purchased through the digital storefront — that price tag for the console and additional hardware purchases that come with it might put enough of a dent in fan excitement to make the PS5 Pro a more enticing option.

What Separates PS5 Pro From Steam Machine

In terms of raw power and overall price, the PS5 Pro is — at least at the time of writing — the more affordable and appealing option over the Steam Machine. The console is already available, it’s cheaper, it has incredibly impressive processing power, and it works almost immediately once it’s plugged in. By contrast, the Steam Machine has some very impressive specs, including the ability to unlock the frame rate for hyper-competitive players, but it can’t compare on a straightforward technical level. The biggest advantage of the Steam Machine over the PS5 Pro (and pretty much any console) is that it possesses the same kind of customization options that have helped gaming PCs stand out from standard consoles, meaning players can adjust the Steam Machine to their liking compared to the more standard approach of console gaming.

A big perk of the Steam Machine is the way it has far more built-in flexibility. The SteamOS and full Linux capabilities mean the Steam Machine is ideal for anyone who wants to mod games, use emulators, or tweak their experience to be specific. If you’re a classic console gamer who doesn’t care about those perks, the powerhouse capabilities of the PS5 Pro make it an easy purchase compared to waiting for the Steam Machine. However, gamers who are itching to get that PC gaming experience in the living room — complete with the customization options — will have a lot of their scratches itched by the Steam Machine. Neither console looks bad and is among the best achievements this line of technology has ever produced. However, those preferences are going to be important going forward when choosing whether you want the specific PlayStation 5 Pro experience or if you want to tweak your Steam Machine to be something specific.