5 Things Mario Kart World DLC Needs to Deliver

Nintendo smartly decided to release Mario Kart World alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 as a launch title, capitalizing on one of its best series. It brought in a new wave of excitement, but also high expectations. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe set a high bar for the franchise, and while its Nintendo Switch 2 successor has performed well, it still has an uphill climb ahead of it. One way that Nintendo can satisfy fan expectations is by releasing DLC for Mario Kart World.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe set a high standard with its DLC, basically doubling the content available in the game. As it stands, Mario Kart World offers dozens of playable characters, vehicles, and items, yet players are already dreaming about what could come next through additional content. With rumors of a February Nintendo Direct circling, fans are eagerly anticipating any news of DLC for Mario Kart World. These are the five things we want to see if Nintendo supports its iconic kart racer with DLC.

New Mario Kart World Tracks

image courtesy of nintendo

One of the biggest expectations for Mario Kart World DLC is the addition of new tracks. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass succeeded because it delivered a wealth of classic circuits, from Animal Crossing to Excitebike, reimagined with modern visuals and mechanics. It also saw completely new tracks that became fan favorites. Fans want Mario Kart World DLC to follow this pattern, bringing in favorite tracks from across the franchise’s history and beyond, as well as new, thrilling locations.

Tracks in Mario Kart World already combine traditional Grand Prix layouts with open-world Free Roam areas, but the current list feels just like a starting point. Bringing fresh courses through DLC would give players new competitive challenges and replay value. Whether it’s a snow-covered classic or a vibrant thematic world from another Nintendo franchise, new tracks would expand the life of the game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s DLC took an already amazing game and made it even better. Mario Kart World has the same opportunity to rekindle that joy with tracks that feel both new and nostalgic while making full use of the open world design. There are still so many classic tracks that could be recreated for Mario Kart World, and Nintendo has shown it has no lack of creativity when it comes to delivering fresh tracks.

New Mario Kart World Characters

image courtesy of nintendo

Characters are at the heart of any Mario Kart experience. Mario Kart World launched with a large roster featuring 50 playable racers, many new faces, and quirky choices like the Cow character, but there’s strong demand for even more variety. Some classic characters are absent, like Diddy or Funky Kong, and there are still so many Nintendo characters that have never appeared in Mario Kart before.

Fans have pointed out the absence of beloved Nintendo crossover characters such as Link, Isabelle, or Inkling Boy, who have appeared in past Mario Kart games but are missing from Mario Kart World. Including guests from other franchises through DLC would broaden the appeal and tap into deeper nostalgia while giving players more options to personalize their races. Expanding these guest characters to other franchises would also bring in more excitement.

Beyond guest racers, even within the Mario universe, there are characters with untapped potential. Seeing more unlockable personalities and themed variants would make each DLC pack feel like a celebration of Nintendo history. As Nintendo’s classic series, specifically Mario, evolves and adds new characters, the depths of Nintendo’s potential roster choices for Mario Kart World also increase.

New Mario Kart World Items

image courtesy of nintendo

Items have defined Mario Kart’s chaotic fun since the first game. Mario Kart World already blends old and new items, such as the Ice Flower and Mega Mushroom, making their home console debut, but additional items would spice up gameplay even further. There are still so many legacy items and possible new items that can be added and dynamically change races.

Future DLC could introduce fresh items that shake up tactics, enhance competition, or add surprising elements to both races and Free Roam exploration. Fans have imagined unique mechanics that could reward clever driving, unite players in unexpected ways, or even tie into specific themes or character abilities. New items might even integrate with the open world, encouraging creative routes and interactions.

Items are easily one of the best parts of the series. While the tracks are the main appeal, items make them play differently every time. Not only that, but items allow casual players to compete with those who have mastered racing in Mario Kart World. Nintendo has a chance to revolutionize items with DLC additions like never before.

New Mario Kart World Free Roam Content

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Mario Kart World introduced Free Roam, a shared open world that allows players to explore, take missions, collect vehicles, and discover hidden items outside of traditional Grand Prix races. This new mode has been one of the biggest talking points for the game, and DLC should build on that. Right now, the open world feels lacking, giving Nintendo the perfect chance to not only expand the area but also add more content for players to enjoy.

DLC could expand the world itself with new regions, seasonal events, and missions that tell short stories or unlock special rewards. Being able to travel to new themed environments, complete challenges with friends, or find unique vehicles would deepen the sense of adventure and give long-term players new goals beyond repeating the same races.

Open-world modes thrive when they keep offering surprise rewards or secrets that make exploration feel worthwhile. Adding more world content through DLC would keep players engaged and make Free Roam feel like the living space Nintendo envisioned rather than a static backdrop for races. While the mode is fine now, it doesn’t have the staying power that should come with the first-ever open-world Mario Kart.

New Mario Kart World Karts & Costumes

image courtesy of nintendo

Cosmetics and variety are more than just looks in Mario Kart World. Alternate costumes and kart designs let players express themselves, and with each update in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, collectors found great joy in hunting down outfits and vehicle parts. Not only that, but new karts would incentivize players to try new combinations and looks, even if they have a favorite racer and kart already.

DLC packs that include new thematic costumes and vehicles tied to specific franchises or seasonal events would give players new ways to customize their experience. Whether it’s Link’s tunic or a festive outfit for a winter event, these additions would reward players who want to show off their style. Nintendo can even add fun animations when players perform tricks to better showcase the new outfits.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe introduced vehicles from other games like F-Zero, and Mario Kart World can do the same. These could be teasers for fully-fledged crossovers and see which franchise fans are more excited for. Even if Nintendo doesn’t bring other series to Mario Kart World, adding costumes and karts would go a long way toward letting players enjoy their favorite games in Nintendo’s most popular multiplayer title.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!