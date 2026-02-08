The Best Zelda-Like of 2026 Still Has No Release Date After Its Crushing Delay

The Legend of Zelda is easily one of the founding games of the action-adventure genre, and over the years, the series has stuck with me. Tight controls, exploration that rewards curiosity, combat with clear visuals, and progression that feels earned are hallmarks of this genre. Many developers have taken inspiration from Nintendo’s legendary series, but there is one game in particular that has been waiting years for after backing it on Kickstarter. And I was so close to getting to play it last year, but an untimely delay pulled it from my grasp right before it was set to release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the most anticipated entries in this genre right now is Mina the Hollower. It is from Yacht Club Games, the team behind Shovel Knight, showing that it has the pedigree, the gameplay, and the developer history to be a breakout hit. Yet despite heavy anticipation and strong early buzz, the game still has no release date after its crushing last-minute delay. For players looking for Zelda-like games, the silence regarding the biggest one has become deafening.

Where Is Mina the Hollower?

Image courtesy of Yacht Club Games

Mina the Hollower was scheduled to launch last year on October 31st, but was indefinitely delayed right before its planned release window. Developer Yacht Club Games announced the delay publicly, explaining that the team needed more time to meet its quality goals. No replacement date was provided at the time. Since then, updates have been limited, and no confirmed launch window has been set, much to my dismay.

This kind of delay is rare so close to release, which is part of why it hit the community so hard. Most postponements happen months ahead, not at the edge of launch. When a studio pulls back that late, it usually signals significant polish or scope concerns. And as much as it hurts, I understand the decision behind it. And with how successful Shovel Knight was and how much I loved it, I fully believe in Yacht Club Games.

Among upcoming indie action-adventure games, Mina the Hollower is one of the most-watched projects. Everything Yacht Club Games has shown off so far has looked incredible. This only makes the wait harder and builds up anticipation for what is shaping up to be the best Zelda-like we’ve seen in ages. I haven’t been this excited about an indie game since Hollow Knight: Silksong or the unfortunately canceled Earthblade.

The Success of Shovel Knight and New Expectations

Image courtesy of Yacht Club Games

Yacht Club Games is best known for Shovel Knight, one of the most celebrated indie games of the past decade. Released in 2014, Shovel Knight earned praise for its long-term support through multiple campaign expansions. It became a defining indie platformer and proved that retro-inspired design could succeed at a commercial scale when execution is strong. It was also one of the most successful Kickstarters of all time, showing how much fans believed in it.

I followed Shovel Knight from the beginning, but wasn’t able to support the game during its Kickstarter campaign. But I showed that support through purchasing the Wii U, 3DS, and Switch editions of the game. And I’m not alone. Fans have rebought the game or purchased its spin-off titles, or even played games like Yooka-Layle and Rivals of Aether that featured Shovel Knight. Yacht Club Games showed immense support for its debut game, fulfilling all the expectations fans had and more.

Because of that history, expectations for Mina the Hollower are higher than for a typical indie release. This is not a first project from an unknown studio. It is the follow-up to a proven hit from a developer with a track record of post-launch support and design discipline. Success creates pressure. Fans now expect depth, replay value, and mechanical originality, not just a homage to The Legend of Zelda or Castlevania, two of the driving inspirations for the game.

Zelda Fans Cannot Miss Mina the Hollower

Image courtesy of Yacht Club Games

Mina the Hollower is poised to be the best classic Zelda-like of the year, and possibly this generation. It combines the iconic camera angle, tense combat, exploration-driven progression, meaningful upgrades, and enemy pattern learning. Fans of this type of game should be looking forward to Yacht Club Games’ attempt at the genre, especially when you consider the unique aspect Mina the Hollower has.

The digging mechanic alone separates it from many action-adventure peers. Movement through terrain is not just cosmetic but mechanical, affecting combat positioning and exploration routes. That kind of system-level twist is often what elevates a good Zelda-like game into a must-play. It encourages creative play and smart decisions instead of relying on stat upgrades.

For anyone who tracks best indie games 2026 or most anticipated Zelda-like games, this title remains near the top of the list despite the delay. Anticipation has not faded; if anything, the extended silence has amplified interest. Players want confirmation that the project is still on track and that the extra time is producing something special. If Yacht Club Games delivers on the promise shown so far, the wait for Mina the Hollower will likely feel justified. Until then, it remains one of the most wanted unreleased indie action-adventure games on the calendar. Cannot Miss Mina the Hollower

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!