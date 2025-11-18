The Horizon MMO Has Me More Excited Than Ever for Guerrilla’s Horizon Co-Op Monster Hunter Game

For years, the Horizon series has been one of the most visually stunning and narratively rich franchises in modern gaming, and soon in television. Between the mechanical wildlife, the mysterious ruins of the old world, and the sweeping story of humanity’s rebirth, the series carved out a place among the most ambitious sci-fi universes on PlayStation. As someone who has explored every corner of both Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, I’ve found myself constantly wondering what else could be done with this world, and eagerly looking forward to the multiplayer options that were revealed.

That’s why the recent reveal of Horizon: Steel Frontiers, the MMO developed by NCSoft, sparked such conflicting emotions. While I never expected another studio to capture the soul of Horizon exactly as Guerrilla does, a small part of me was still hopeful about the Horizon MMO, now revealed as Horizon: Steel Frontiers. But the early look left me dejected and disappointed, but strangely, rather than souring my excitement for the series’ future, it has made me more optimistic toward Guerrilla’s multiplayer Horizon project.

Horizon: Steel Frontiers Misses the Mark, but That’s Okay

Image courtesy of NCSoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment

Being completely honest, the MMO reveal wasn’t what fans were hoping for. The visual styles of the characters, which looked way too modern, didn’t mesh with the looks of the world and robots, which did look good. Horizon: Steel Frontiers doesn’t feel like a meaningful evolution because it feels like a mobile spin-off and a cheap cash grab. It’s not even releasing on the PlayStation 5! The excitement that should accompany a new Horizon title was replaced with skepticism, confusion, and a collective feeling of “this isn’t what we wanted.”

I understand the frustration and feel it myself. As someone who adores the series, I want its expansion into a new genre to feel authentic, respectful, and passionate about the original games. Horizon: Steel Frontiers doesn’t show that to me. It feels like a typical mobile MMO that has the Horizon world pasted over it. I’ll still try the game out, even if it does have a ridiculous sword that doesn’t at all fit the world.

But the truth is this: Steel Frontiers missing the mark doesn’t spell doom for the franchise. If anything, it highlights how careful and intentional Guerrilla Games has been with its own projects. And that brings us to the real beacon of hope: the co-op action RPG Guerrilla has been quietly developing for years. While the MMO may ultimately fade into the background or be shut down like so many other MMOs, the in-house Horizon multiplayer game could be one of the most exciting evolutions in the series.

Guerrilla Games Is Combining Horizon and Monster Hunter

Image courtesy of NCSoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment

Guerrilla is working on a dedicated multiplayer Horizon game built around co-op hunts, large-scale mechanical beasts, and an entirely new roster of characters. It’s not Aloy’s story, but something fresh, something systemic, something designed around teamwork and recreation. And the comparison should excite fans of the series. Monster Hunter Wilds brought the series to its widest engagement yet, so combining the gameplay formula with Horizon is a smart move on Sony’s part.

And as a longtime fan of both series, this pairing makes perfect sense. The mechanical creatures in Horizon were practically designed for encounters that require specialized roles, coordinated attacks, traps, counters, and tactical takedowns. Fighting creatures, like the Thunderjaw or Tremortusk, solo in Horizon always made me wonder what it would be like to do so alongside others. The idea of each player targeting different components, coordinating elemental combos, and rescuing teammates during frantic battles feels like a natural extension of what Guerrilla already does exceptionally well.

Unlike the MMO, this project isn’t outsourcing Horizon’s identity. Guerrilla Games is in charge and focusing on expanding the franchise. It’s being built by the developers who understand how these machines move, behave, and escalate. It’s crafted by the studio that defined the tone, art, and lore. In short, it’s the Horizon multiplayer experience fans have been dreaming about since the first Tallneck appeared on screen. Most importantly, it’s the kind of genre crossover that could breathe new life into the entire franchise. Just as Monster Hunter World revitalized Capcom’s series for a global audience, Guerrilla’s project could do the same for Horizon.

A New Genre Means New Stories and Machines

Image Courtesy of PlayStation

What excites me most about Guerrilla’s co-op Horizon game is what it can do narratively. Multiplayer titles don’t have to be shallow or disconnected from their worlds. In fact, they can offer perspectives the mainline story never touches. While Aloy’s journey tackles gigantic, world-changing issues, a co-op experience can explore the day-to-day life for tribes trying to survive in a world dominated by machines. It can share the unique cultures and customs of the various tribes, and how the world evolves outside of Aloy’s quest.

Stepping away from Aloy allows Guerrilla to tell new stories in the Horizon world, just as Horizon: Call of the Mountain did. And with new protagonists comes room for new dynamics, friendships, rivalries, camaraderie, and tribal stories that feel grounded and personal. But equally as exciting is the possibility of new machines. Not just because of a new game, but because of new gameplay options that come with the prospect of multiplayer.

Guerrilla has already proved they can craft breathtaking mechanical creatures with unique ecosystems and combat mechanics. But imagine machines specifically designed for four-player encounters. Massive mechanical beasts that require synchronized component breaks, titans that force players to split roles, aerial enemies that require coordinated grappling and mounting, and so much more. Multiplayer brings so many possibilities, and I know that Guerrilla Games can nail it, unlike NCSoft’s Horizon: Steel Frontiers.

