Leaked Horizon MMO Confirmed With First Gameplay Trailer, But One Detail Is “A Slap In the Face”

Rumors about a multiplayer Horizon game have been circulating for a while. On November 12th, a new leak revealed Horizon Steel Frontiers, a new MMO based on the popular PlayStation franchise. Shortly after the leak, NCSoft and Sony officially announced the new Horizon MMO with an announcement and gameplay trailer. Fans were initially pretty excited by the looks of the first-ever MMORPG for the franchise, until they spotted one key detail.

Horizon Steel Frontiers will be the first MMORPG set in the Horizon universe. And the trailer shows off a stunningly rendered world full of post-apocalyptic combat and lush environs. But while many fans say the gameplay footage “looks incredible,” there’s one big issue that’s holding many players back from a full-on endorsement. In the description of the reveal trailer, it’s confirmed that Horizon Steel Frontiers will release “cross platform for mobile and PC.” Given that the franchise began as a PlayStation exclusive, skipping the PS5 for the Horizon MMO is being called “a slap in the face” by some fans.

Horizon Steel Frontiers Could Be the First Horizon Game to Skip PlayStation Consoles

Image Courtesy of NCSoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment

The newly created official YouTube account for Horizon Steel Frontiers features just 2 videos. The first is the game’s official announcement video, giving fans a cinematic look at the world of the Horizon MMO. The second is the more in-depth gameplay trailer, showing off what it will look like to actually play the game. In total, that’s just about 13 minutes of footage showcasing what Horizon Steel Frontiers could be.

The basic premise of the game is that players become machine hunters, chasing down the iconic machine animals that roam the world of Horizon. Players share the space together, working together or competing as you take down machines. Gameplay will be a mix of collab and competition as players compete for bounties and resources, making this a sort of Monster Hunter but set within Horizon‘s world. To get a first look at the game, you can check out the 3-minute Gameplay Trailer below:

Many fans were initially excited at the confirmation of a multiplayer game set within the Horizon universe. But following the cinematic announcement trailer, NCSoft dug into the details about the new game. And that’s where they lost some fans with confirmation that the series that was born on PlayStation will release its MMORPG for mobile and PC platforms only.

The upcoming MMO was reportedly inspired by the idea of exploring the world of Horizon together with fellow fans, building a community, and crafting a new narrative together. Yet the game will apparently not be available on the platform that brought many fans to the franchise in the first place. In fact, although it will be released for PC, Guerilla’s Studio Director, Jan-Bart van Beek, noted that NCSoft has developed the game “specifically for mobile.” And to many fans, that is “a heartbreaking message” for what could otherwise be a big release for Horizon fans.

So far, the comments on both the announcement video and the gameplay trailer dig into fan frustration about not seeing this latest Horizon game on PS5. “Imagine making a Zelda game and not launching it on Nintendo Switch,” says one comment on the announcement video. Many are asking NCSoft and Sony Interactive to reconsider launching Horizon Steel Frontiers for mobile and PC alone. After all, the core gameplay and aesthetics have fans pretty impressed, but most want to play a Horizon MMO in the same place they’ve experienced prior Horizon games – the PlayStation.

As of now, Horizon Steel Frontiers has no confirmed release date. When it does arrive, it’s set to have multiplatform crossplay across PC and mobile.

What do you think about the newly revealed Horizon MMO?