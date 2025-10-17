Horizon Zero Dawn Movie Gets Exciting Release Date Update (and Filming May Start Soon)

PlayStation’s first party titles are known for being sweeping, cinematic adventures, so it isn’t surprising that several of those games are being adapted for the screen. Already, fans have seen films and TV shows based on popular PlayStation franchises like Uncharted, Gran Turismo, and The Last of Us, and there are a plethora of others in various stages of development. One of the more intriguing projects on the docket is a feature film adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn, an innovative open-world epic that has the potential to be the foundation for a sci-fi film franchise if handled properly. Gamers are curious to see how this movie is going to turn out, and it sounds like it should be coming to fruition in the near future.

The Game Post acquired a legal document that’s part of Sony’s lawsuit against Tencent (which claims Tencent’s game Light of Motiram is a “slavish clone” of the Horizon series). In it, PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash states Sony has “the goal of shooting [Horizon Zero Dawn] in 2026 and releasing it in 2027.” Qizilbash also noted that a “working script” has been completed and the studio is “actively searching for a director.”

2027 Could Be The Perfect Time To Release the Horizon Zero Dawn Movie

Image courtesy of Guerilla Games, Nixxes Software, and PlayStation

If Sony is able to stick to this planned production timeline, the Horizon Zero Dawn film could be arriving at just the perfect time. A third installment in the game series is in the works, and while no release date has been set yet (Horizon 3 hasn’t even been properly revealed), it’s plausible it could be ready to launch at some point in 2027. That would be five years after Horizon Forbidden West, which coincidentally arrived five years after Zero Dawn. Furthermore, rumors persist that the PlayStation 6 could be released in 2027, and Horizon 3 would be a catchy launch title. Even if the game doesn’t come out until 2028, it would still launch in close proximity to the movie.

Since its debut eight years ago, Horizon has proven to be one of PlayStation’s most lucrative properties. Sony is finding ways to expand the franchise in the gaming realm (a Horizon live service game is believed to be in development), but it’s also been said that the mainline series will consist of a trilogy. Conceivably, this means Horizon 3 could be the last installment of the single-player titles. That could change, of course, but it stands reason to believe Guerrilla Games may want to try its hand at something new after concluding a massive sci-fi trilogy. Having the Zero Dawn movie come out around the same time Horizon 3 is released would be a way of extending the franchise’s time in the limelight. If the film is successful, Sony will surely want to develop sequels.

2026 is right around the corner, so if Sony intends to start filming Horizon Zero Dawn then, pieces are going to have to fall into place soon. Given the game’s immense scope, the movie is going to require a lengthy post-production process to handle all the necessary visual effects (bringing the world’s animal-like machines to life). Ideally, there will be a director in place in a few months’ time so that casting can get underway and cameras can start to roll. It will be important to find a filmmaker who is capable of balancing fantasy and sci-fi elements with an emotional, human narrative. Horizon Zero Dawn earned as much praise for its storytelling as its graphics and gameplay.

It’ll be interesting to see where exactly in 2027 Sony decides to slot the Horizon Zero Dawn movie. Already, the 2027 release calendar is filling up with a variety of high-profile titles, including other video game adaptations like The Legend of Zelda, Sonic the Hedgehog 4, and A Minecraft Movie 2. Releasing Horizon during the ever-busy holiday movie season seems like a non-starter since Sony will likely want to avoid competition with Avengers: Secret Wars and The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum (which probably needs to move away from Avengers). Hopefully Sony lands a creative team soon so they can get things in order and stake claim to a release date before more windows fill up.

