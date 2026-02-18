The Nintendo Switch 2 Is Perfect for a Mario Spin Off We’ve Never Seen Before

image courtesy of nintendo

Nintendo released a wave of creative titles on the Nintendo Switch, and the Nintendo Switch offers that same opportunity. The more powerful system leaves Nintendo with even more room to experiment, especially with longstanding franchises like Mario. We’ve already seen this line of thought work incredibly well with Mario + Rabbids Battle Kingdom, which proved to be one of the best games on the Switch. Now, with the Nintendo Switch 2’s unique elements, there is a type of game that Nintendo has never made, and Mario is perfect for it.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is perfect for a dedicated Mario strategy game thanks to one aspect: the mouse. Strategy games have a long history on PC, but with Nintendo including a mouse feature in the Joy-Con, console players can enjoy one of the biggest genres like never before. Mario has never attempted a hardcore strategy game, but an RTS featuring the game’s iconic worlds or a city-builder with Princess Peach in charge would be an incredible experiment for the company and provide fans with a new experience.

The Mushroom Kingdom Is Perfect For a Strategy Experience

image courtesy of nintendo

Strategy games and city builders are experiencing a major surge in popularity, thanks to modern systems that support more complex simulations. This lines up perfectly with the Switch 2’s expected technological improvements. A Mario strategy game centered around running, expanding, or defending the Mushroom Kingdom would feel both new and entirely natural. It would also be something we’ve never seen before in any Mario release. As someone who has grown up with the red-clad plumber and loves strategy games, nothing would make me happier than being in control of the Mushroom Kingdom in ways.

Imagine guiding Toads as they gather resources, restore lands corrupted by Bowser’s forces, or expand entirely new regions of the kingdom. Even simple acts such as placing warp pipes, rebuilding Peach’s neighboring settlements, or constructing guard towers near the kingdom’s outskirts could create a style of play that feels fresh while staying true to Mario’s charm. This is the type of experience that thrives when a console can handle numerous moving parts on screen at once. A Switch 2-powered strategy title could manage characters, animations, and physics that would have strained the original Switch and make it better than ever with the mouse feature.

A city-builder would be my ideal Mario strategy game, but Nintendo could take this into a more tactical territory and develop an RTS game. Players could take control of Princess Peach, Bowser, Donkey Kong, and more as they command different factions. I imagine something in the vein of Warcraft III or even Total War, where armies featuring iconic enemies and characters from one of the most beloved franchises clash. This would create a new genre space for Nintendo’s mascot and tap into a gaming trend that continues to grow.

Mario Spin Offs Have Always Thrived When They Experiment

image courtesy of nintendo

Nintendo’s library is full of Mario spin-offs where experimentation paid off. Games like Mario Kart, Mario Tennis, and Paper Mario became defining entries precisely because Nintendo allowed the franchise to stretch into new genres. When Ubisoft introduced Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, many players were surprised to see Mario in a tactical setting at all, and one where he wielded a gun at that. Despite that surprise, the game was a critical success and showed that Mario fans are hungry for fresh ideas grounded in thoughtful mechanics.

Even going back to the GameCube era, Nintendo proved that Mario could adapt to wildly different gameplay. Super Mario Sunshine experimented with environmental systems and movement unlike anything the series had seen before. Those changes worked because Nintendo used new tech to explore ideas that weren’t possible on older hardware. The Nintendo Switch 2 presents that same moment once again: a chance to rethink what Mario can be on a system designed for deeper mechanical experiences.

What excites me most is how Mario’s world naturally lends itself to expansion. The Mushroom Kingdom is already filled with ecosystems, characters, and opportunities that fit perfectly into more systemic genres. The Toads build towns. Bowser builds fortresses. Peach oversees an entire kingdom. Mario, ironically, is the only one who hasn’t officially participated in that world-building, and the Switch 2 could finally change that.

Why the Switch 2 Could Finally Make It Happen

The Nintendo Switch 2 gives Nintendo every incentive to think bolder than before. A higher resolution screen would make managing a detailed Mushroom Kingdom map clearer and more satisfying. A stronger processor would support complex AI, resource systems, and environment interactions. But the most important innovation with the console is its mouse feature, allowing for greater control in a PC-dominated genre. Nintendo is known for designing games that highlight a system’s core features, so a Mushroom Kingdom city builder would be the perfect showcase.

We’ve also seen the RTS and city-builder genres expanding, especially on consoles. Age of Empires 3 and Anno 117: Pax Romana have proven that the genre is not only playable on consoles, but also incredibly satisfying. Developers have become more aware of the need for strong control schemes, and Nintendo’s Switch 2 can take this even further. While these types of games are typically better suited for long sessions, the console’s hybrid aspects can change that, allowing players to play anywhere and for as long. Even if Nintendo’s Mario strategy game is fairly basic, it could still pioneer a new line of thinking for Nintendo fans.

But more than that, the moment just feels right. The Switch years have shown us how Nintendo can expand spin-offs beyond traditional expectations, like its already established series. Mario’s world is iconic, flexible, and rich with potential. With the Switch 2’s enhanced hardware, Nintendo could launch a genre-defining Mario strategy game that would not only stand out but also demonstrate exactly what the new console can accomplish.

