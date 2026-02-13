Nintendo Has Been Silent on Its Most Exciting Multiplayer Game

Nintendo is renowned for its innovative and exciting games, both single-player and multiplayer. Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World are two such titles, but Nintendo has another that is expected to be released this year. Yet, despite the significance of this game for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo has not provided any details aside from the initial reveal trailer. Expectations for the game are through the roof, especially among fans of the series like me. But I’m wondering what is going on with Splatoon Raiders.

While we do not have official confirmation that Splatoon Raiders is a multiplayer game, we assume, given that Splatoon is Nintendo’s hottest multiplayer series, that it will be. The spin-off for the franchise may be a single-player experiment, but even so, it bodes well for Splatoon 4, as we can likely expect any features or mechanics that work well in the game will be used in Splatoon’s future. So, whether or not it is multiplayer, Splatoon fans are in for a treat.

Splatoon Raiders Is a Surprise Treat For Fans

image courtesy of nintendo

When Splatoon Raiders was revealed last year, the reaction was immediate and enthusiastic. The Splatoon franchise has grown far beyond its early days as a colorful, experimental shooter. It is now one of Nintendo’s premier multiplayer pillars, appealing to both casual and competitive players. Its variety of game modes expands with each update, including the immensely popular Salmon Run, which keeps players returning to the game. Because of its popularity, a spin-off dedicated to co-op action felt inevitable, and the reveal seems to be setting that up with Splatoon Raiders.

The premise introduces the Mechanic, a new protagonist for the series, who works alongside Deep Cut on the mysterious Sprihalite Islands. Should Nintendo make the game multiplayer, there are several options for it to go with. The most obvious is that Deep Cut merely has a supporting role in the game, and players can create and customize their Mechanic, playing solo or with friends. This seems the most likely option, but it is possible that players can play as Deep Cut, possibly allowing for 4-player co-op and each character having unique abilities.

I hope that Splatoon Raiders is an evolution of Salmon Run, by far my favorite aspect of the series. Nintendo has frequently highlighted Salmon Run engagement and community activity since Splatoon 2 shows how consistently players return to that mode. Expanding that experience into a full game could give fans the depth, progression, and long-term goals they have always wanted. Adapting the core gameplay loop into something new gives Nintendo space to experiment in ways that don’t fit neatly into the mainline titles.

Splatoon Raiders Could Be a Single-Player Test for Splatoon 4

image courtesy of nintendo

There is a possibility that Splatoon Raiders is not multiplayer, and as much as I love the multiplayer, there is no denying that the series has always had a weak single-player experience. Developing this into something more is just what the series needs. The Nintendo Switch 2’s hardware is perfect for giving players an expansive experience within the Splatoon world, and there is an obvious way to do this. Splatoon Raiders seems to be setting this idea up, too; at least the core premise gives Nintendo an easy avenue to this design.

I imagine Splatoon taking on a roguelike structure, something akin to Returnal but with a colorful squid makeover. Players could explore the island, unlocking its secrets and facing its dangers. Each run could unlock new things for a landing base maintained by Deep Cut, encouraging players to experiment with their gear and loadout as they play. The series already sets up the ability to return after being splatted, and this would work well with a roguelike structure. If Nintendo went this route, it would also fill a gap in its portfolio, as there are no strong mainline games by Nintendo in the roguelike genre.

This is just a wish, but a roguelike Splatoon would be incredible. What’s more, if it is successful, Nintendo could expand on it and turn it into a full co-op mode in Splatoon 4. Salmon Run already has elements of the genre, so taking it a step further and turning it into a full experience makes sense. Fans are always hungry for the series’ PvE elements, and Nintendo has slowly leaned into this. But Splatoon Raiders is the opportunity to evolve this, offering more maps, enemy types, mission structures, and progression systems.

Nintendo’s Silence Makes the Wait Even More Intriguing

image courtesy of nintendo

One of Nintendo’s strengths is knowing when to reveal a game and give fans more information. It doesn’t always land the mark, as seen by Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’s lengthy development time, but more often than not it succeeds. Since Splatoon Raiders was revealed, Nintendo has gone silent, likely perfecting the game and getting it ready for release. When the first major Nintendo Direct of 2026 comes, it seems likely that Nintendo will end the silence and provide fans with the answers they want regarding Splatoon Raiders.

Yet silence has its advantages. Fans like me are free to theorize what the game will be, which can lead to hype growing and bring attention to the game. The buildup to an official release date reveal can heavily impact the game and help it succeed. But this is a double-edged sword, as too long a silence can lead to frustration. Fans expected Nintendo to capitalize on Splatoon 3’s success, and while the Switch 2 update will appease them, they are eager for the next game.

Regardless, the lack of news might actually suggest something larger is happening behind the scenes. Spin-offs sometimes serve as technical tests or narrative bridges for upcoming mainline entries. With Splatoon 4 almost certainly in development, Splatoon Raiders could be a glimpse of the new features, visual upgrades, or gameplay systems Nintendo is preparing. Silence is frustrating, but it can also be a sign that a project is growing into something more ambitious than originally planned. I fully expect Splatoon Raiders to deliver on its promises and continue what has become one of Nintendo’s best series.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!