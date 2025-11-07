Rockstar Games Morale Is Reportedly “At Rock Bottom”, Says Developer

Rockstar Games employees are reportedly pretty unhappy amidst some major drama revolving around the Grand Theft Auto VI developer. A big video game like GTA 6 is a massive undertaking, requiring absurd amounts of money, time, and talent. The gaming industry, in particular, has a lot of challenges with fair pay and appropriate working conditions, especially near the end of a project when developers typically have to work extensive overtime in order to hit deadlines. This has prompted developers to form unions and make an effort to fight for better working conditions. Speaking out has resulted in change, though, with many developers working to alleviate concerns and minimize crunch.

Rockstar Games has been one of the most notable studios when it comes to controversial workplaces. In 2010, the spouses of Rockstar San Diego employees released a letter about worsening conditions occurring during the development of Red Dead Redemption, citing 12-hour work days including weekends. Issues of crunch at Rockstar were also noted during the developments of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. Following the latter’s release, reports indicated that things improved, but employees were still waiting to see what would happen near the end of development on GTA 6.

Rockstar Games Employee Claims Morale Is Reportedly “At Rock Bottom”

Last week, dozens of Rockstar Games employees were let go with the developer citing “gross misconduct”, claiming that they were leaking confidential materials. However, those impacted were reportedly trying to form a union and believed Rockstar was trying to squash these efforts. Now, an anonymous current Rockstar Games employee has taken to the GTA Forums to outline grievances from those within the studio.

The anonymous employee, verified by mods of the GTA Forums, claims that Rockstar quickly and unceremoniously fired the aforementioned employees who were caught off guard by the news. Allegedly, HR did not provide any evidence to their misconduct and the employee in question stated they didn’t see or hear of any leaking in the Discord server that led to this incident. They concluded that this was all the result of union busting and now, there’s a feeling of fear from remaining employees, causing morale to hit rock bottom.

“Those of us who are lucky and remain for now work in fear,” said the employee. “Fearful when talking to each other at the tea prep, fearful that we’re next in line and are easily got rid of, too scared to go outside the studio and talk to (or even acknowledge) our colleagues outside protesting in fear of reprisals. Morale in the studio is at rock bottom. When we should be excited about what’s to come over the next year we are now totally deflated and our trust and confidence in others is totally shot.”

All of this comes following news that GTA 6 has been delayed to November 2026, a six-month delay from its previous May 2026 release date. While some think this could be a delay used to alleviate crunch, it’s not uncommon for developers to crunch for many, many months. The anonymous employee cited “worsening crunch” and “inadequate pay” as some of the issues they hope to address with Rockstar management as part of a union.

Rockstar Games is made up of thousands of employees across nearly a dozen global studios, so it’s unclear just how widespread any issues may be. However, given this incident has led to protests, it’s unlikely this will be the last time we hear about this matter.