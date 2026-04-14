We Still Know Nothing About Square Enix’s Biggest RPG Yet

Square Enix is one of the biggest names in gaming history and is known for some of the greatest RPGs in the genre’s history. For decades, it has delivered massive RPG experiences that blend cinematic storytelling with ambitious gameplay systems. Some of my favorite games have been made by the studio, including the likes of Final Fantasy VI and the more recent HD-2D Octopath Traveler 0. Whether it is a mainline entry or a spin-off, Square Enix knows how to capture attention and deliver a good game.

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The same is true when Square Enix announces a new game, including the highly anticipated Kingdom Hearts 4. When it was first revealed, fans were ecstatic. This is one of Square Enix’s biggest franchises alongside Final Fantasy. However, it has been years since its reveal, and we still know very little about what the game actually is. I find myself checking for news more often than I would like to admit, hoping for even a small glimpse of gameplay or story direction. Instead, the wait continues, and with it comes both excitement and growing concern.

It’s Been Four Years Since Kingdom Hearts 4 Was Announced

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Kingdom Hearts 4 was first revealed with a stunning trailer during the series 20th anniversary, and it immediately captured fans’ attention. Many thought the series would end with Kingdom Hearts 3, and the confirmation that it would continue gave fans new hope, especially after the disastrous story of the third game. Fans began speculating about the new setting, the tone, and how the story would evolve.

What stood out to me the most was how different the initial footage felt. The more realistic setting and visual style hinted at a shift for the series. It suggested that Square Enix might be taking a new approach after years of building on the same formula. While the gameplay will likely see major changes throughout development, the battle against the giant Heartless gave me the same vibes as Final Fantasy XVI’s Eikon battles, and I am all for fighting massive creatures in cinematic combat.

But since that reveal, information has been limited. There have been no major gameplay deep dives, no confirmed release window, and very few updates from the development team. This silence has created a type of excitement, one that builds hype the longer the time goes on. However, it also runs the risk that Square Enix may be facing internal issues with the game, and there is not enough to show the public.

The Shadow of Kingdom Hearts III

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It is impossible to talk about Kingdom Hearts 4 without looking back at Kingdom Hearts III. That game was highly anticipated and marked the conclusion of a long-running story arc. I remember the excitement leading up to its release, my own being incredibly high after having played the first two games years before its release. It felt like a major moment for fans who had followed the series for years. And while the game was successful, it had major flaws.

Kingdom Hearts III delivered strong gameplay and impressive visuals; its story reception was more mixed. Many players felt that the narrative pacing and payoff were a disappointment compared to previous games. The complexity that once made the series intriguing became overwhelming for some. I found myself enjoying parts of the story, but also feeling that certain moments did not land as well as they should have. So far to the point where many plot points simply didn’t make sense.

That context makes the silence around Kingdom Hearts 4 more concerning. A sequel has the chance to address those issues and refine the storytelling approach. However, without updates, it is hard to know if those lessons have been learned. I want to believe that Square Enix is taking its time to get things right, but the lack of communication leaves room for doubt. If the series has another story debacle like Kingdom Hearts III, it seems very unlikely that we’ll see it continue.

Square Enix’s Silence on Kingdom Hearts Is a Double-Edged Sword

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Despite the reception to Kingdom Hearts III, the series remains one of Square Enix’s biggest and best. Even without new information, Kingdom Hearts 4 continues to generate discussion and speculation. Fans analyze every aspect of the trailer, trying to uncover any secrets that Square Enix hid within. Kingdom Hearts has a rare staying power that few series can match. This is what allows it to generate so much hype and anticipation, even with next to no information.

At the same time, silence can only carry excitement so far. Eventually, players want to see progress. They want to understand how the game will play, what the story will focus on, and how it will improve upon previous entries, especially the game’s narrative. Without that, anticipation can start to shift into uncertainty. The mystery surrounding the game is both exciting and frustrating.

This is a critical moment for Square Enix. The company has an opportunity to rebuild confidence and deliver a game that meets the expectations of longtime fans while also welcoming new players. Kingdom Hearts 4 has the potential to do that, but it needs to show more of itself to put worries to rest. For now, all we can do is wait. I still believe in the potential of this series, and I hope that when Kingdom Hearts 4 finally reappears, it will be worth the wait.

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