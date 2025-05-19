When Will Kingdom Hearts 4 Get a Second Trailer?

After a tremendously successful reveal of GTA 6‘s second trailer, it’s time to realize that Square Enix and Disney fans have been waiting far longer for the next glimpse at the much-anticipated Kingdom Hearts 4. No offense to Rockstar Games fans, but the first Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer was released on April 10th, 2022. Fans have been awaiting news for the next installment in the action-adventure RPG franchise for over three years, with only slivers of information regarding the next phase since then. While the Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link cancellation and new Kingdom Hearts 4 screenshots hinted at Square Enix’s shifted focus on the fourth main series installment, fans have begun to wonder when we will see anything substantially new coming from the franchise.

Longtime Kingdom Hearts fans are familiar with year-long wait times. Kingdom Hearts 3 had a similar absence with a three-year gap following its reveal in 2014 before new gameplay was shown at a 2017 Kingdom Hearts Experience concert. There’s no way of predicting the movements of Tetsuya Nomura’s upcoming project, especially when the series has been shrouded in secrecy. The latest news from the series was the unfortunate cancellation of the mobile tie-in game Missing-Link, which was supposed to cover some of the Kingdom Hearts lore before the release of Kingdom Hearts 4.

With Kingdom Hearts 4 now being the only known series installment in the works, Square’s next Kingdom Hearts reveal will now surely be for KH4. Square Enix has acknowledged this with its latest reveal of Kingdom Hearts 4 screenshots featuring Sora and King Mickey as playable characters. From what we already know, Kingdom Hearts 4 will continue the story of Sora within the world of Quadratum. We aren’t sure where in the production process Square Enix is, but with three years already gone by, there’s a possibility that we could see more Kingdom Hearts 4 by the end of 2025.

Will We See A New Kingdom Hearts 4 Trailer This Year?

Sora Attacking Heartless in the streets of Quadratum in Kingdom Hearts 4.

Looking back at the production timeline of Kingdom Hearts 3, the chances of seeing a second trailer in 2025 are higher than you’d expect. It was about three years from the teaser trailer at E3 2014 until the gameplay footage montage in 2017. With the knowledge that Square Enix was working on a separate game at the time, the extended period of absence makes sense. However, the KH4 screenshots indicate more to see along the horizon. A Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer could appear sometime in mid to late 2025, as Square Enix has acknowledged the game’s continued support and expectations, but has noted that it’ll provide more information “when the time is right.”

With D23 coming up in August, there’s a good chance that Kingdom Hearts 4 news will be there, especially if it has ties to newer releases like Elio, Zootopia 2, or Tron: Ares. As for Square Enix, a Kingdom Hearts 4 presentation seems possible, especially since the company has done game-specific events in the past with projects like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Nevertheless, there is no release date or console specifics for KH4, so that information will be released sooner rather than later. While we can speculate on potential trailer releases for Kingdom Hearts 4, there’s no concrete answer on when it could be revealed to the public. Whenever that might be, rest assured that Kingdom Hearts fans will be patiently awaiting the reveal.