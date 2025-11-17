Where to Buy 2025’s Game of the Year Nominees for the Lowest Price

It’s that time of the year! The Game Awards nominees for Game of the Year have finally been announced, so we know all six games that are going for gold next month. This has been a truly impressive year for video games, with titles like Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. These are high-quality games that blend cinematic storytelling with unique, riveting gameplay that immerses you in their respective worlds. Even non-Game of the Year titles like Arc Raiders and Battlefield 6 gave gamers a ton of bang for their buck this year, rounding out a solid 12 months of gaming.

With all of that said, there are likely a few games still on your backlog that are now contending for Game of the Year. We’ve rounded up a list of where you can buy all of the Game of the Year nominees for cheap (or even free, in one case). Some of these games aren’t on sale, though, so we will be updating this article in the lead-up to The Game Awards with new discounts and sales, so check back soon if you’re waiting for a better deal!

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

clair obscur: expedition 33

Perhaps one of the most beloved games of this year is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The easiest way to get this game is through Xbox Game Pass. It is included in your subscription if you already have it, but I also fully recognize that the price increase pushed some people to cancel that service. If you’re looking to own a copy of the game, you can buy Expedition 33 for just $39.99 on the Xbox Store and the Humble Store if you want it on Steam through November 20th. For PS5 players, the physical version of the game is available on Amazon for just $48.99. Other retailers such as Best Buy also carry it for $49.99 physically on Xbox and PS5.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

kingdom come: deliverance ii

One of the earliest Game of the Year contenders of 2025 happened to be Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. The long-awaited RPG exceeded the high bar set by the first game and managed to lure in a lot of new players as well. Steam players will benefit from the lowest price as the game is $38.99 over on Fanatical until November 20th. That’s a great deal for this game, so be sure to grab it if you’re interested in playing it on PC.

Console players may have to wait for a larger sale, as Kingdom Come: Deliverance II‘s lowest price is $59.99 for a physical copy at retailers like GameStop, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Hades II

Image courtesy of Supergiant Games

Hades II is currently $23.99 over on Steam until November 20th. It’s hard to imagine it dropping lower than $19.99 if it does go on sale again, so the current sale may be the time to grab it. If you’re a Nintendo Switch player, the game is available for its regular price of $29.99 digitally, but you can also get it physically for $49.99. The physical edition of Hades II includes the game’s soundtrack and a 32-page character compendium, but if you’re just interested in the game, you can save a lot more money with the digital version.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

hollow knight: silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong surprised everyone with its September release, and it was generously priced. The game costs $19.99 on every available platform, and it’s hard to imagine it going any lower than that at the moment. Perhaps there will be a very small discount in celebration of the nomination, but we’ll have to wait and see. Either way, unless you’re in a rush to play it, you won’t lose anything by waiting since there’s currently no discount attached to the game.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

death stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 is my personal Game of the Year, but I am not sure it can overpower the popularity of Expedition 33 simply due to the fact that it is limited to one platform. If you’re looking to play through Hideo Kojima’s latest masterpiece ahead of The Game Awards, I may recommend waiting a week or two. It is currently still full-priced at $69.99 at all major retailers, but it wouldn’t be surprising if PlayStation drops the price to $40 – $50 following its nominations and in conjunction with holiday sales like Black Friday.

Donkey Kong Bananza

donkey kong bananza

Nintendo is pretty notorious for not dropping the price on its games, and if it does, it’s not by much. A used copy of Donkey Kong Bananza at GameStop will run you $64.99, a few dollars less than a brand-new copy. I wouldn’t hold your breath on a steep discount like some other titles, though. Maybe a slight discount will happen around The Game Awards, but it’s hard to say.