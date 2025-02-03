Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Metacritic Score Revealed (And It’s a GOTY Contender)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is set to release worldwide tomorrow, on February 4, via PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Before this, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 reviews have gone live. And according to these reviews, and the subsequent Metacritic score for the RPG, it is a bonafide Game of the Year contender. To this end, it is the highest-rated release of 2025 so far.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 reviews are still populating, and will continue to populate over not just the next few days, but the next few weeks. As a result, its Metacritic score is still in flux. However, right now its scores range from 87 to 92. More specifically, both the PC and Xbox versions have an 87, while the PS5 version is a bit higher at 92.

“It’s rare to see such a player-driven RPG where your successes and shortcomings are entirely your own doing despite many modern RPGs promising just that, but Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 delivers (so long as it doesn’t turn you away first),” reads an official snippet of our own review of the game. “As unforgiving as it is, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 remunerates fairly for all it asks of the player and is supremely easy to get lost in.”

With as many big releases as 2025 is shaping up to have, it is hard to imagine Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 winning many Game of the Year awards, however, in the RPG category specifically it could certainly rack up the accolades. Further, while it may miss out on Game of the Year, the reception and buzz it has received and generated should ensure it is in the conversation at the very least.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be available via PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X when it releases tomorrow, priced at $59.99.