Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Metacritic Score Makes It a GOTY Frontrunner

This week is shaping up to be a big one for RPG fans. The long-rumored Oblivion remaster dropped yesterday, and this week also brings the release date for another big RPG title. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG with a French flavor, and many gamers have been eagerly looking forward to its release. While the game still isn’t out until tomorrow, April 24th, critic reviews are officially in. That means we’ve got a Metacritic score for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and it has surpassed every other release this year to claim the current top spot for highest Metacritic rating.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has landed a 92 Metacritic rating overall, putting it in the Universal Acclaim range and earning a shiny “Metacritic Must-Play” award. The Xbox score is slightly higher at 95, whereas PC comes in slightly behind at 91. The score could shift slightly as more reviews roll in, but even so, this impressive showing puts Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in line for Game of the Year right alongside other big hits this year like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

While many previous Game of the Year Winners, such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Elden Ring have hit Metacritic ratings of 96, snagging a win is far from out of the question for a game that earns a 92. In fact, 2021’s winner, Forza Horizon 5, had a 92 Metascore, and 2019’s Disco Elysium came in at 91. So, snagging this coveted Metacritic score is setting Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 up for success in terms of critical acclaim. And with its release week winding up in the shadow of Oblivion, that’s welcome news.

What Reviewers Have to Say About Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 So Far

Reviews for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have plenty of good things to say about this latest turn-based RPG entry. As our own review puts it, Expedition 33 is “one of this year’s must-play games” and “a passionate, pitch-perfect homage to classic turn-based RPGs.” The game delivers stunning graphics and relatively solid performance, with a few minor glitches aside. Taking inspiration from turn-based RPG juggernauts like Persona and Final Fantasy, this new entry manages to bring something fresh to the genre with its compelling characters and engaging narrative.

Battle mechanics in Clair obscur: Expedition 33

Critics also praise the impressive voice acting and beautiful soundtrack, which help underscore the compelling story and immersive gameplay. The game isn’t quite perfect, but no game ever is. What Expedition 33 does manage to deliver is a truly stunning debut from Sandfall Interactive, showing off what an indie studio can accomplish. For those looking for a strong story-driven RPG that brings the mechanics alongside a solid narrative, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 looks like one you won’t want to miss.

Expedition 33 releases on April 24th for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. It will be available as a day one Xbox Game Pass release and will cost $49.99 for the Standard Edition.

Will you be jumping into this latest exciting RPG release when it drops tomorrow?