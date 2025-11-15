World of Warcraft Is Finally Embracing a Modern Gaming Trend That Everyone Hates

World of Warcraft is introducing a new in-game currency, another modern gaming trend that most players don’t want to see pop up in the long-running RPG. Multiple in-game currencies are a frequent element of free-to-play games, which can stall exclusive unlockables or even level progression behind different required currencies.

Sure, the player can reach a certain level, but to actually level up or upgrade certain character elements, the player can either grind to earn the currency or just drop some real money to unlock it. It’s an unpopular strategy with gamers that has always been associated with other predatory gaming approaches like loot boxes. Unfortunately, it seems that one of gaming’s most storied MMORPGs is following suit, and the fanbase for the game isn’t happy with the development.

World Of Warcraft’s New In-Game Currency, Hearthsteel, Explained

According to data mining, World of Warcraft is introducing “Hearthsteel” as a new form of in-game currency — and that development has long-time and newbie players alike frustrated. What makes the addition particularly galling is the game’s subscription format. Multiple in-game currencies can be frustrating, but they are less aggravating when the game is otherwise free-to-play. It’s a way for the developers to make money off a game that can technically be played for free. Although this approach can be abused and used to take advantage of players, a good free-to-play game like MARVEL SNAP, Marvel Rivals, or Fortnite can include them in ways that don’t inherently throw off the free experience.

By contrast, World of Warcraft is a $15 monthly subscription. Players may now be caught behind unexpected paywalls if they want to unlock everything, further spreading microtransactions into a title that can cost at least $155 a year to play. Blizzard’s argument in favor of the currencies is that it can simplify smaller purchases in the game. Players will be able to purchase Hearthsteel with their Battle.net balance and the already established gold, with Blizzard arguing that only minor cosmetic items will be locked behind that currency. According to the developer, “Housing items tied to core fantasies of a player’s race or class, or that already exist in Azeroth, won’t be sold in the shop… Thematically important decor that players know and love will also not appear in the shop.” However, fans are inherently anxious about the idea, and it’s not hard to see why.

Why WOW Players Are Frustrated By Hearthsteel

Notably, despite Blizzard’s assurances that the in-game currency won’t impact the actual content of the title, World of Warcraft players are more frustrated with the principle of the idea alone. On the World of Warcraft Reddit, WoW players have been very critical of the Hearthsteel announcement and the way it seeks to get more money out of players.

The primary cause of concern is that the currency will follow the trends of other games that include multiple in-game currencies, locking unique cosmetics and elements behind a paywall — which is frustrating with a game that already comes with a monthly fee to play. Beyond that, some fear that bundles of Hearthsteel will be specifically priced out to miss out on specific items, requiring the use of in-game gold trades or additional purchases with actual money to acquire everything.

To many players, it feels grimy at best and predatory at worst, playing on completionist impulses and locking certain items away behind premium currency. It’s another way for Blizzard to monetize their game, and fans are frustrated that the standard-bearer for high-quality MMO gameplay is following an unpopular trend that targets players’ wallets, all to earn a few more bucks for what even Blizzard acknowledges is — at least for now — only minor cosmetic elements.

Hearthsteel Could Be A Slippery Slope

The problem with in-game currencies, especially in titles that cost money to buy or come with annual subscriptions, is that they treat consumers more like perpetual customers than consistent players. It means players will be reminded that their in-game homes can be improved with payments of real money, helping break engagement and the illusion of immersion. It creates a wider gap between the players who have the expendable income to afford these changes, a frequent criticism of supposedly equal games that, at their worst, can feel like pay-to-win formulas.

It’s disheartening to players who grind to earn the in-game currency, who now must adjust to new exchange rates if they want everything locked behind Hearthsteel — or drop more money on a game they pay for on a monthly basis. No matter how minor the cosmetic items behind Hearthsteel are, the real fear is that this could snowball into something worse. If Blizzard is incorporating more forms of currency and putting certain items behind that, what is to stop them from going further? It may only be cosmetic items for now, but the company could push things further down the line and begin putting more important equipment or iconography behind a Hearthsteel wall.

With corporate business margins already being highlighted in gaming media for their absurd expectations in gaming (such as Blizzard-Activision’s parent company, Microsoft, and their internal demands that their games division hit 30% profit margins), Blizzard’s introduction of a new way for players to drop in-game money comes across as especially frustrating. It’s also consistent with plenty of live-service and free-to-play games, something World of Warcraft‘s pedigree and longstanding place within the gaming world have otherwise allowed it to avoid. It’s just disheartening to see something as established as World of Warcraft embrace this sort of path, even as it makes plenty of money from its loyal fanbase.