The Least Popular Pokemon from Every Generation, Ranked by Fans

As the saying goes, every Pokemon is someone’s favorite. From Gen 1 icons like Psyduck through more recent additions like Trubbish, there’s a Pokemon for every fan. And recently, a new fan site invited players to prove that every Pokemon is beloved by at least one person. Voting quickly showed that yes indeed, every Pokemon has at least one vote for being someone’s favorite entry in the entire Poke Dex. But that doesn’t mean that every Pokemon is winning any popularity contests anytime soon.

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I recently broke down the most popular Pokemon from every generation, based on fan votes. But while it’s interesting to see which Pokemon are the most beloved, I couldn’t help but wonder… which favorite Pokemon are the most niche choices around? So, I’m digging back into the stats from the every Pokemon is someone’s favorite website to list out the least popular Pokemon from every single generation. If your fave is on this list, congratulations, you’re in a small but special fan club.

Gen 9 – Paldea Region Least Favorite

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Given the mixed reception to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it’s not surprising that many fans feel Paldea’s Pokemon designs are among the weakest to date. But this region did still give us some fun new Pokemon, including cuties like Lechonk and Sprigatito. However, when it comes to Paradox Pokemon, it seems fans were not impressed. Iron Boulder, Iron Leaves, and Iron Jugulis, all future Paradox Pokemon from Pokemon Violet, are tied for last place with 15 fans each. By contrast, it seems Pokemon Scarlet‘s prehistoric Paradox Pokemon have fared slightly better.

Gen 8 – Galar Region Least Favorite

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When I rounded up the most beloved Pokemon, I noted that Gen 8 had some of the lowest vote counts overall. Indeed, that can be the only reason for some of the least popular Pokemon being the adorable Cufant (18 votes) and regal Wyrdeer (also 18 votes). But as for the least popular Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield, I confess I take no issue with it. Barraskewda, aka the Skewer Pokemon, comes in at last place with just 17 votes. Its unevolved form, Arrokuda, fares slightly better with 21 fans.

Gen 7 – Alola Region Least Favorite

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Pokemon Sun and Moon gave us quite a few interesting new Pokemon designs, with regional variants and the debut of Ultra Beasts. What I’m saying is, there are some bizarre Pokemon designs in Gen 7. But the curse of the middle evolution strikes with this one, because Cosmog’s middle form, Cosmoem, takes the bottom slot here with just 18 fans. Those who love it adore its outer space vibes in a cute, compact form. But given that most trainers will ultimately evolve it to Solgaleo or Lunala, it’s perhaps best not to get too attached.

Gen 6 – Kalos Region Least Favorite

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Fans recently got to return to Kalos via Pokemon Legends: Z-A, but it was Pokemon X and Y that first introduced us to the region. Gen 6 also gave us Mega Evolution, which added fun new designs for several existing Pokemon. But we did get our fair share of new Poke Dex entries, as well. And of them all, fans are least enthused with dual Rock and Water-type Bincle, aka the Two-Handed Pokemon. I’ve got to admit, this is one of my personal least favorite designs, so I can’t say I’m surprised. But cheers to the 24 people who count this as their favorite Pokemon.

Gen 5 – Unova Region Least Favorite

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Pokemon fans have been clamoring for a return to Unova for years, but so far, the long-awaited Pokemon Black and White remakes have yet to emerge. But while many gamers remember Unova fondly now, this generation’s Legendary Pokemon are some of the least popular among them. Gen 5’s least liked Pokemon is Tornadus with just 16 fans, barely below Thundurus, who has 18 diehard fans to its name.

Gen 4 – Sinnoh Region Least Favorite

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Sinnoh gives us another Pokemon that’s almost certainly plagued by middle evolution syndrome. Pokemon Diamond and Pearl‘s least-favorited Pokemon is none other than Staravia, the middle step between the adorable Starly and slightly emo Staraptor. I’ll admit I’m partial to most of Pokemon’s bird designs, and Staraptor is a favorite. So I choose to believe that Staravia’s 26 votes are just because of how little time we tend to spend with those in-between stage evolutions.

Gen 3 – Hoenn Region Least Favorite

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Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire gave us the Hoenn region and a third generation of new Pokemon designs to judge. It also gave us Mudkip, who spawned its own meme and is also one of the more adorable Pokemon in Pokemon Concierge. But sadly, one of my personal favorites from this gen doesn’t have very many fans. Somehow below the horrors that are Carvanha and Gorebyss, the least popular Gen 3 Pokemon according to fan votes is Meditite. This Psychic-type cutie has just 17 fans to date.

Gen 2 – Johto Region Least Favorite

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Johto may well be my favorite region, if for no reason other than my fond memories of playing Pokemon Crystal. But it also gave us 2 new Eeveelutions and a solid trio of starters to follow up on the originals. As for the least popular Pokemon introduced in Gen 2? That honor goes to the baby Pokemon Tyrogue, which was introduced as the late-in-the-game unevolved form of Gen 1’s Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee. I’ve never been a fan of this one, so I can see why it’s got just 19 favorites so far.

Gen 1 – Kanto Region Least Favorite

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

As the region that started it all, Kanto holds a special place in many Pokemon fans’ hearts, myself included. But even if every single one of the original 151 is someone‘s favorite, one of these OG designs had to lose the popularity contest. And that honor goes to the jellyfish Pokemon, Tentacool. It is admittedly kind of terrifying, so I can certainly see why this Water and Poison-type has fewer fans than the rest of Kanto’s Poke Dex. The runner-up for least loved, though? That honor goes to Spearow, which I have to believe is because of how they chased Ash in the first episode of the anime.

Are any of your faves on the list of least popular Pokemon? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!