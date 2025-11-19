10 Best Deals During the 2025 Steam Cozy Quest Sale

As the weather gets colder here in the Northern Hemisphere, many of us are ready to stay inside with some great games. But as the holiday season can be stressful, sometimes you’re not quite in the mood for an action-packed RPG or adventure game. That’s where a slower-paced, relaxing game can come in handy. And now is the perfect time to add some cozy games to your Steam library, because the Cozy Quest sale is offering discounts on a ton of beloved, chill games.

Cozy Quest is a Steam celebration of “the comfiest and coziest games from around the world.” It’s hosted by indie game publisher Secret Mode, and is chock full of great deals on some of the best cozy games on Steam. This year’s event runs from November 17th to November 24th, giving you the perfect time to stock up on cozy games before the holiday season truly gets underway. If you want a good recommendation, look no further, because I’m here to break down the best deals in the 2025 Steam Cozy Quest sale.

10) Minami Lane

Image courtesy of Doot, Bliploop, Zakku, and Wholesome Games Presents

Price: $3.49 / $4.99 (30% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

This short and sweet management sim is always pretty affordable at just $5. So while 30% off doesn’t make a massive difference here, it’s a great time for me to remind you that Minami Lane is an absolute delight. Getting it for even less than usual is an absolute steal for a relaxing game with just enough strategy to keep you engaged. Also, you get rewarded for petting the cats.

In this game, you step in to help a local neighborhood grow. You will choose which shops to place, what items to sell there, and how to decorate to keep the residents happy. Each level has new goals to keep things interesting. Minami Lane is one of my favorite cozy games, and it’s just $3.50 on Steam during the Cozy Quest sale.

9) My Little Life

Image courtesy of 9FingerGames

Price: $3.89 / $5.99 (35% off)

Steam Deck: Playable

Another game that’s always at a budget price, but still worth grabbing while it’s on sale, is My Little Life. This is an idle desktop game that is perfect for fans of life sims like The Sims 4. In it, you’ll guide your little sims through their dream careers, expanding their home and helping grant their wishes.

If you like to have an idle game going while you work, My Little Life is a great one to have. It lets you get a little life-sim action in while still mostly managing itself. And during the Cozy Quest event, it’s just $3.89 on Steam.

8) Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island

Image courtesy of Polygon Treehouse and Whitethorn Games

Price: $17.49 / $24.99 (30% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

If you love Greek Mythology, but need something a bit more laid back than Hades 2, might I recommend Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island? This story-rich exploration game has light puzzle elements and sandbox vibes, and at 30% off, it’s well worth adding to your Steam library.

In Mythwrecked, you find yourself on a mythical island full of Greek gods and goddesses who’ve lost their memories. You’ll help them discover important items that slowly piece together their past, and what happened to leave them in this sorry state. It’s a short and sweet narrative game that’ll take you around 10 hours to complete, and it’s well worth the experience. And now through November 24th, Mythwrecked is 30% off on Steam.

7) Luma Island

Image courtesy of Feel Free Games

Price: $13.99 / $19.99 (30% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

This game is popular on Steam for a reason. It’s kind of like if Stardew Valley let you choose a specific career, and also had 3D graphics. At $20, Luma Island is pretty reasonably priced, but the 30% off deal makes it even better at less than $15 USD from now until the end of the Cozy Quest event.

In Luma Island, you get a fresh start on a remote island farm. The game has cozy staples like farming, mining, crafting, and fishing, with a twist. You’ll also engage in some puzzling adventures as you explore secret temples on the island to uncover hidden mysteries. And the game’s free Pirates update added even more fun, making it a great game to sink into this winter.

6) Tavern Talk

Image courtesy of Gentle Troll Entertainment

Price: $11.69 / $17.99 (35% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

If you love Coffee Talk and/or Dungeons & Dragons, this visual novel is an absolute must-play game. With multiple endings based on your choices, there’s hours of gameplay here to the tune of just $11.69 while it’s on sale. And honestly, what more can you ask for in a visual novel game?

In Tavern Talk, you are the innkeeper doling out quests to adventurers. Before they head out to seek their fortunes, you brew up drinks to give them magical buffs. But the drinks you serve directly impact how their quest turns out, with potentially devastating consequences. This is just the right blend of drink-making gameplay and visual novel story goodness, and it’s 30% off on Steam now until November 26th.

5) Galaxy Burger

Image courtesy of Galactic Workshop

Price: $7.19 / $ 19.99 (40% off)

Steam Deck: Playable

I am forever chasing the high of playing that old Diner Dash game on Facebook, and that means there’s not a cooking sim around I haven’t at least thought about buying. Galaxy Burger has been on my radar since it released back in August 2024, and the Steam Cozy Quest event means it’s time to finally take the plunge.

This job simulator has you serving up burgers in a fast food frenzy. You’ll serve a variety of out-of-this-world guests, unlocking new ingredients and items as you go. The devs are fans of other cooking classics like Papa’s Pizzeria, Plate Up!, and Good Pizza, Great Pizza. Clearly, Galaxy Burger knows what makes a good cooking sim, and it’s just $7.19 during the Steam Cozy Quest sale.

4) Spirit City: Lofi Sessions

Image courtesy of Mooncube Games

Price: $7.19 / $11.99 (40% off)

Steam Deck: Playable

Whether you need a good productivity tool or just want the chillest creature collecting game around, I recommend Spirit City: Lofi Sessions. This game is an idle desktop and task management app with a Spirit collecting component, and it’s quickly topping my most-played hours on Steam.

In Spirit City, you create a cozy vibe perfectly suited to keep you on task. You design your avatar and decorate your space, then set up Lofi music and ambient sounds to listen to while you get things done. Certain activities attract adorable little Spirit companions, which you log in the Spirit Dex. The game gets regular free updates with new Spirits to collect and new items to enjoy. It’s 40% off on Steam until December 1st, so what are you waiting for?

3) Echoes of the Plum Grove

Image courtesy of Unwound Games and indie.io

Price: $11.99 / $19.99 (40% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Echoes of the Plum Grove is a cozy farm simulator with a bit of a dark side. It’s got a Very Positive overall rating on Steam, and I can’t go a day without seeing someone post about this one. If you like farming sims and/or have fond memories of playing Oregon Trail, this game should probably be in your Steam library.

In Echoes of the Plum Grove, you slowly build up the community of Honeywood. It’s got farming, cooking, crafting, foraging, and island exploration. But don’t be fooled by the cozy vibes – you can also take care of unfriendly villagers with “other means.” This beloved indie game is currently 40% off on Steam from now until December 1st.

2) My Time at Sandrock

Image courtesy of Pathea Games and Focus Entertainment

Price: $19.99 / $39.99 (50% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

My Time at Sandrock is one of those beloved games that’s a bit hard to find. It’s part sandbox life sim, part open-world RPG, and part darting sim. However you define it, the game has been pretty popular since it first released in 2023, and it’s achieved a Very Positive rating on Steam.

In My Time at Sandrock, you move to a desert community and become a builder. In this role, you’ll help build up the town and save its economy by gathering resources and using them to create all kinds of essential items. And of course, you can also fall in love, because what’s a life sim without a little romance? My Time at Sandrock is half off on Steam as part of the Cozy Quest event.

1) Critter Cafe

Image courtesy of Sumo Digital and Secret Mode

Price: $4.99 / $19.99 (75% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

If you ever wished your Pokemon could retire and run a cafe with you, Critter Cafe delivers exactly the right vibes. This game is part creature collector, part job simulator, and all adorable. With a Mostly Positive rating on Steam, some players wish there was a bit more to the exploration and restaurant components. But even so, there’s plenty to enjoy here.

Critter Cafe is a laid-back game where you solve puzzles to rescue various creatures. Then, you care for them while they help you run a cafe. There are some light decorating components, and you’ll do quick mini-games to serve food. And right now, this laid-back sim is just $5 on Steam through December 1st.

Are you adding any of these cozy games to your cart during the Steam sale? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!