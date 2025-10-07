I’m Calling It Now, 2026 Will be the Peak of Cozy Game Spinoffs (And I Don’t Mean Just Pokemon’s)

Although gamers still haven’t fully agreed on the definition, cozy games have become increasingly popular in recent years. Life sims and laidback games like Stardew Valley and Disney Dreamlight Valley have amassed dedicated fan bases. Many gamers sink hours and dollars into these games, and big franchises have begun to take notice. Cozy spin-offs from popular IPs have gotten more common in recent years, but with mixed results. And if the lineup of cozy game spin-offs for 2026 is any indication, that trend isn’t slowing down yet. But assuming these upcoming games go the way of their predecessors, this massive influx of cozy installments in major franchises might be the last.

In 2024, League of Legends released its cozy spin-off, Bandle Tale. This more relaxed take on the League of Legends universe got fairly good reviews, but never really took off in popularity. Then this year brought us the controversial cozy Lord of the Rings game, Tales of the Shire. Though many cozy gamers, myself included, enjoyed the game, it got a very mixed reception and has faded in popularity pretty quickly. If the 2026 lineup of spin-offs equally misunderstands how to craft a compelling cozy game with staying power, I think we’re looking at the end of an era.

Everyone Wants a Slice of the Cozy Gaming Pie, But It’s Not So Simple

Image courtesy of Weta Workshop

The market for more laid-back, relaxing games continues to grow. Some people play games like The Sims 4 and Disney Dreamlight Valley exclusively. Other gamers may enjoy a variety of genres, but increasingly find the need for escapist gaming that takes them out of the daily stress of life. Whatever the reason, more and more people are checking out the cozy gaming space. And of course, that means that developers and IP holders want a slice of the cozy gaming pie. But making a good relaxing game isn’t as easy as it looks.

Games like Stardew Valley may have repetitive tasks at their core, but they also offer depth that keeps players coming back. We might be in it for the grind, but the grind has to feel worth it. There’s also the matter of story to consider. One reason Tales of the Shire had short-lived popularity was that it has a clear, definitive storyline, and that story isn’t very long. While gamers do like a good narrative, if a game comes to a clear and final ending, it’s harder to keep players coming back for more. Making a good cozy game is a balancing act, and it’s one that some recent releases have sorely misjudged.

Games like Tales of the Shire have stories that wrap up in a neat bow, and that can make their post-game content less enticing. Stardew, on the other hand? There’s something of a story to follow, but the world is full of nooks, crannies, and tidbits to explore. You don’t ever really feel like you’ve hit “the end” in the same way. This, along with creating a cozy grind that is both engaging and rewarding, isn’t as simple as some studios seem to think it is. This year in particular has been full of big disappointments for cozy gamers, with games like Pixelshire releasing full of bugs, or thin attempts at farming sims like Sugardew Island. And that means many so-called cozy gamers are looking a bit harder at new releases before they dive in.

I Have High Hopes For These Games, But Cozy Gamers Have Been Burned Before

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The lineup for 2026 is looking good when it comes to cozy games set in familiar worlds. Pokemon is finally giving us its first life sim in Pokemon Pokopia. And PocketPair followed suit with the announcement of Palfarm, which isn’t officially set for 2026 but will almost certainly arrive next year. Not only that, but Genshin Impact creator HoYoverse has unveiled its first cozy life sim, Petit Island, and we’ve got Gameloft’s cozy Dungeons & Dragons game on the horizon. In all, 2026 could bring us some cozy takes from some big, familiar names. But I’m concerned.

I’ve already made my feelings about the Pokopia trailer known. Although many cozy gamers are excited for this one, it isn’t quite what I hoped to see from Pokemon in its first cozy game. What we’ve seen so far feels like it could well commit the same sin as prior cozy game spin-offs. It’s borrowing mechanics from other popular games without necessarily understanding why gamers love those mechanics. I’m hopeful that seeing more from the game will prove me wrong, but as it stands, it looks like a Minecraft meets Animal Crossing clone in a Pokemon skin.

We haven’t seen a ton from Palfarm, either. And while the graphics and gameplay look gorgeous, it’s also unclear whether the game will innovate or stick to tried-and-true farming sim mechanics. This can work well, or it can be a disaster. It all depends on the execution. As for D&D‘s cozy game, well… we haven’t really heard much about it since it was announced in 2024. While Gameloft struck gold with Disney Dreamlight Valley, the world of D&D isn’t quite as instantly, easily cozy as Disney stories can be.

I will fully admit I’m ready to get burned again by all of these games. I am a massive Pokemon and Dungeons & Dragons fan, and let’s not even talk about the hours I’ve sunk into Genshin Impact. But so many of the cozy spin-offs we’ve seen have been thin attempts that rely more on the IP than on what truly makes a wholesome game enjoyable. So, I’m not super confident that any of them are going to deliver what fans of the franchises and of cozy gaming will want to see from them.

At any rate, I think the success or failure of these games will likely spell out whether other big IPs follow suit. If they do manage to sell well and capture their fan bases, we could see even more cozy spin-offs. But if, as I suspect will be the case, they don’t quite manage to stick the landing, I think 2026 will be the peak of the trend for cozy spin-offs.

