10 Best PS2 Games, Ranked

When it was released in 2000, few could have guessed that the PlayStation 2 would become the best-selling video game console of all time. Sony sold more than 160 million consoles and over 1.5 billion games from its nearly 11,000 global titles. In North America, that number drops down to around 4,000, so there are a lot of PS2 games out there. Determining which ten are the best is challenging since everyone has their favorites. To find a more universal list of the top ten, we aggregated contemporary critics’ scores to determine which was considered the best upon release. We then cross-referenced that with sales data, selected the highest-rated entry in each franchise, and identified the top ten PS2 games.

10) Final Fantasy X

Image courtesy of Square Electronic Arts

Everyone has their favorite Final Fantasy game, and there were several to love on the PS2. In fact, there were six, and among them, Final Fantasy X reigns supreme. The game was released in 2001 as the tenth in the franchise, and it’s the first to feature 3D areas. It also utilizes a conditional turn-based battle system alongside a new leveling system. The game’s story is incredibly well written, and it was a massive success. It sold more than 8.5 million copies, spawning the first direct sequel in the Final Fantasy series. The game has since been remastered and released on various consoles, where it continues to enthrall RPG lovers and franchise fans.

9) Ōkami

Image courtesy of Capcom

Ōkami is a brilliant action-adventure fantasy game set in Japan, where the player controls the Shinto goddess Amaterasu, who appears as a white wolf. The first thing that stands out when playing the game is its cel-shaded art style, reminiscent of ancient ink brush painting techniques. Ōkami is steeped in Shinto lore and Japanese culture, and it was a massive success. Interestingly, it was the last game released on the PS2 before the PlayStation 3’s launch, released in 2006. Ōkami sold over 4.5 million copies, and while it has no sequels, a spiritual successor, Ōkamiden, was released for the Nintendo DS in 2010.

8) Resident Evil 4

Image courtesy of Capcom

Like the Final Fantasy franchise, there were numerous Resident Evil games released on the PS2, and everyone has their favorites. Of the six titles released on the system, Resident Evil 4 is often considered the best. The game was initially developed for the PS2, but arrived first on the Nintendo GameCube. Eventually, it found its way to the PS2, where it did exceptionally well. The game has been praised for its gameplay, graphics, dynamic story, voice acting, and characters. Capcom remade Resident Evil 4 in 2023. As of April 2025, it had already sold 10 million copies, surpassing its original PS2 sales of around 2.3 million.

7) God of War

Image courtesy of Sony Computer Entertainment

The God of War franchise launched in 2005 on the PS2, and it was an immense success. God of War combined combo-based combat with Ancient Greek mythology, delivering a well-crafted story-driven action-adventure that became a classic. Many sequels followed, with new ones continuing to be developed as of writing, so there’s no denying God of War’s status as a top-tier PlayStation franchise. The game sold well, moving more than 4.6 million copies to become the 12th best-selling game on the console. God of War has since been remastered and re-released on various platforms, and while God of War II was equally exceptional on the PS2, the first takes the lead as the system’s best.

6) Devil May Cry

Image courtesy of Capcom

Initially, Devil May Cry was intended to be Resident Evil 4, but during development, this idea was abandoned, leading to the creation of an entirely new IP. Devil May Cry is an intense action-adventure game centered on the demon hunter Dante, who sets out on a journey to avenge the deaths of his brother and mother. When it was released, the game received widespread critical acclaim. Fans didn’t mind its high difficulty curve and instead leaned into it, ensuring that the franchise continued to implement increasingly challenging titles as it progressed. The game sold over 3 million copies upon release and is highly regarded among PS2 fans, though Devil May Cry has since been ported to multiple systems.

5) Madden NFL 2005

Image courtesy of EA Sports

Madden NFL 2005 is the 16th installment in the long-running football franchise and one of 13 released on the PS2 throughout its lifespan. While Madden NFL 2005 was released on numerous consoles, it received the highest marks on the PS2 from various sources when it was released in 2004. The game was touted for its impressive AI and high-quality graphics when compared to other ported versions, though, as per usual, the soundtrack failed to impress many. Regardless, Madden NFL 2005 is the top pick for sports sims on the PS2, having received widespread critical and player acclaim with sales reaching over 4.3 million units.

4) Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal

Image courtesy of Sony Computer Entertainment

The Ratchet & Clank franchise received numerous sequels throughout the PS2’s lifecycle, amounting to four mainline games. Of these, Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal is widely considered to be the system’s best. The game introduced online multiplayer to the franchise, featuring several modes of play and maps from the single-player campaign. Several characters from previous games (and their voice actors) returned alongside various new ones that have since remained in the franchise. Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal received critical acclaim and player praise, and sold around 3.5 million copies.

3) Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Image courtesy of Konami

When the Metal Gear franchise arrived on the PlayStation, it completely revitalized stealth-based games. During the PS2’s time in the market, there were four mainline titles on the system, including spin-offs and collections. Of the main titles, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is beloved above the rest, and it remains one of the most popular games in the franchise. The gameplay, story, characters, and more made Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater a hit on the PS2, where it sold over 4 million copies. Konami released a remake, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, in 2025, and by the end of the year, it had sold over 1 million copies.

2) Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec

Image courtesy of Sony Computer Entertainment

The PS2 featured many racing sims, but there’s no denying that Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec is the clear winner in terms of sales, critics, and player acclaim. The game is the third in the franchise that launched on the PlayStation, and the second on the PS2. Its graphics and technical achievements represented a significant leap forward in the racing sim genre. Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec has been praised for its opponent AI, physics, graphics — especially the car modeling, environments, sound, and more. The game sold over 14.8 million copies, making it the best-selling PS2 exclusive and the second best-selling game on the console.

1) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Image courtesy of Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is the fifth game in the GTA franchise, following Vice City. It’s set in San Andreas, and features a large open world consisting of three cities based on Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Like any GTA game, it was controversial, but that hardly put a dent in its sales performance. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is the best-selling game on the PS2, having sold more than 17.3 million copies. It’s since been remastered, which brought those sales figures up beyond 27.5 million copies. When it launched, it smashed records, reaching $1 billion in revenue faster than any other game, and it’s widely considered to be the best game on the PS2.

