The 10 Best Games of 2004, According to Metacritic

2004 may have been 21 years ago, but for many gamers of a certain age, it feels like yesterday. It was the year Facebook arrived, spelling the eventual end of ranking our Top 10 on MySpace, and the year that the Lord of the Rings film trilogy wrapped up with Return of the King. But of course, we’re here to talk about video games. 2004 saw quite a few iconic game releases, including The Sims 2, World of Warcraft, and Katamari Damacy. But which games were the most highly rated releases of 2004?

Well, according to Metacritic, these 10 took the prize for the best games of a very packed year full of great releases. Let’s take a look at each of these top titles to see which have stood the test of time.

10. Rome: Total War

Soldiers line up for battle in Rome: Total War

Metacritic Score: 92

When it released in September 2004, Rome: Total War received universal acclaim from critics and gamers. It’s the third installment in the Total War series of strategy games, which continues to come out with new games as recently as 2023. Set in the time period of 270 BC to 14 AD, the game’s campaign takes players through the rise and fall of the Roman Republic with a mix of real-time tactics and turn-based strategy.

Rome: Total War is praised for combining solid world-building mechanics with in-depth real-time strategy. The real-time battles show off impressive cinematics, keeping players engaged throughout its many hours of gameplay. If you’re looking to check it out, the 2021 Total War: Rome Remastered release is available on Steam, bringing everything gamers loved about the original up to easy modern playability. There’s also a mobile app version, though it boasts a slightly lower Metacritic rating.

9. ESPN NFL 2K5

The cover for ESP NFL 2K5

Metacritic Score: 92

ESPN NFL 2K5 is still widely considered to be one of the best sports video games around. Despite Madden still cranking out football games on an annual basis, many gamers keep going back to this one when they want a solid football video game. Praised for its in-depth references to real-world football, online leagues, and Franchise mode, ESPN NFL 2K5 set the tone for what fans want in a video game translation of the NFL.

If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to shop used for a physical copy of this game, which hasn’t yet been remastered for modern consoles or PC.

8. World Soccer Winning Eleven 7 International

The loading screen for World Soccer Winning Eleven 7

Metacritic Score: 93

Another sports game makes the list for best games in 2004, as World Soccer Winning Eleven 7 International boasts an impressive 93 Metacritic rating. It has been praised for impressive realism in how its animations depict player actions on and off the field. The attention to detail in animations and graphics impressed reviewers at release, though, of course, time will have put a bit of a date on those features today. Nevertheless, the game brought a new level of difficulty to soccer video games while also adding customization through its unique game engine.

Despite high critical praise, the game’s user rating is a bit lower, coming in at 7.3 for a Mixed review. The game hasn’t yet received a modern translation, though EA Sports has plenty to offer in terms of newer soccer content like EA Sports FC 25. Those games don’t come close to the critic rating of World Soccer Winning Eleven 7 International, however, so it may be worth seeking out a vintage copy.

7. World of Warcraft

A new character from a recent World of Warcraft update

Metacritic Score: 93

Of all the games on this list, it’s probably World of Warcraft that has had the longest legacy. After all, World of Warcraft continues to release new updates as its player base remains engaged in the modern era. In fact, it’s hard to believe WoW first entered the world back in 2004, and yet, here we are. At release, World of Warcraft claimed critical praise for the level of polish provided in both gameplay and worldbuilding. It was called the best MMORPG out there, and some might say that praise holds up to this day.

Gamers can still easily access World of Warcraft today, taking advantage of all the new content that’s been added since it first released. That said, playing will cost you, as the game requires a subscription and some expansions are paid DLC.

6. Unreal Tournament 2004

You can still see Unreal Tournament 2004 on Steam… you just can’t buy it

Metacritic Score: 93

Unreal Tournament is a beloved first-person shooter series that sadly hasn’t seen a new entry since 2007. But Unreal Tournament 2004 claimed a ton of critical acclaim when it launched, full of fast-paced gameplay and exciting graphics (for the time). It introduced new weapons, maps, and more to the popular franchise, improving upon an already solid foundation. It featured a single-player career mode plus online gaming, earning it a place among the best games of 2004.

Sadly, accessing Unreal Tournament 2004 is close to impossible these days, after Epic Games removed it and the rest of the franchise from the Steam store. Those who already have it can still revisit the glory, but everyone else is out of luck unless the developer decides to hit us with a remaster.

5. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow

The key art for Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow

Metacritic Score: 93

The Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell series began in 2002, becoming one of Ubisoft’s biggest franchises at the time. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow was the second entry in the series, earning critical praise at its release. The game’s multiplayer mode in particular was well-received as a step up from the original. In fact, the multiplayer functionality outshines story mode by a good bit in reviews, though playing solo is still considered a solid challenge.

Though Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow is listed on the Xbox store, you can’t currently purchase it digitally. So, snagging a used physical copy is the best bet to revisit this highly-rated 2004 video game for now. That said, the original Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell is reportedly getting a remake, so it may only be a matter of time until Pandora Tomorrow sees the same treatment.

4. Burnout 3: Takedown

Screenshot from Burnout 3: Takedown

Metacritic Score: 94

While some of us might’ve spent 2004 letting Mario Kart lead the way in racing games, Burnout 3: Takedown is one of 2004’s best games and one of the most-praised racing games of all time. The Burnout series comes from developer Criterion Games, with Burnout 3 being the first under Electronic Arts. This entry was praised for bringing cleaner visuals and stronger audio to the racing franchise, leveling up the game’s fast-paced, addictive gameplay. Burnout 3 is well-known for its impressive speeds… and ground-breaking crashes, with some critics saying it set a new standard for racing games.

Unfortunately, this beloved racing game isn’t available to buy digitally. So, you’ll need to find a used physical copy to revisit it. That said, the 2018 remaster of the 2008 entry, Burnout Paradise, is available on PC and across consoles. While that one didn’t quite reach the heights of Burnout 3, it’ll do in a pinch.

3. Halo 2

Master Chief in Halo 2

Metacritic Score: 95

Of any game on this list, Halo 2 was most ubiquitous in my own gamer memories of 2004. One of the biggest entries into online multiplayer at its time, Halo 2 introduced a generation of gamers to online gaming. In addition to core memories of multiplayer, Halo 2 was lauded for its story, continuing the adventures of the iconic Master Chief, with a campaign mode praised for cinematic achievements at the time.

Gamers can revisit Halo 2 via the Halo 2: Anniversary DLC for Halo: The Master Chief Collection. This version is PC optimized and brings gamers back to multiplayer, one of the best parts of the original.

2. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Gameplay screenshot of the Definitive Edition of GTA: San Andreas

Metacritic Score: 95

With everyone’s eyes on GTA 6 next year, it’s no surprise to see Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in the ranks for best games of 2004. Though it doesn’t quite earn the top spot, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas has an impressive 95 Metacritic score. The GTA series was already well on its way by the time San Andreas arrived in 2004, but the game boasts one of the highest ratings for the franchise. In fact, only 2014’s GTA 5 beats it with its 97 rating. GTA: San Andreas was praised as a masterpiece of in-depth, entertaining gameplay that many hailed as definitive for the PS2 generation of games.

Gamers can revisit San Andreas via the Definitive Edition on Steam. And of course, GTA has other games to offer for those looking to enjoy the chaotic missions the series is known for.

1. Half-Life 2

Gameplay screenshot from Half-Life 2

Metacritic Score: 96

Half-Life 2 clocks it at number one for the best game of 2004, according to Metacritic. This first-person shooter from Valve puts players in the role of joining the resistance against an alien empire. It brought home a stunning number of Game of the Year awards, praised for its sophisticated use of physics and impressively detailed graphics for the time. The storytelling sets it above its counterparts in the genre.

You can still buy Half-Life 2 for PC via Steam, alongside the entire Half-Life game collection. In fact, the game got an anniversary update late last year with bug fixes and new content. As for the long-rumored Half-Life 3, well, we’ll just have to wait and see.