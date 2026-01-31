10 Most Exciting New Games Releasing in February 2026, Ranked

The firehose of video game releases hardly ever ceases. Anyone who keeps a steady on the industry and has a relatively open mind will always have something to play. And that could not be more true for February 2026’s release calendar. This short month is full of many big or notable game launches and is quite the jump start to the new year, one that will likely see one of the biggest launches in gaming history. It’s not just one or two genres, either, as February has platformers, horror, puzzle games shooters, and multiple types of RPGs.

Here are the 10 most exciting new games coming out in February 2026, ranked.

10) Avowed

Image COurtesy of Xbox Game STudios

Platforms: PS5 (already on PC and Xbox Series X|S)

Release Date: February 17th

Avowed is already out on PC and Xbox Series X|S, but its PS5 release is still something to celebrate. Obsidian Entertainment has spent the last year building on and improving the core experience, meaning Avowed will be at its peak when it hits Sony’s console. These patches have added more depth to combat in multiple ways and bumped up the amount of skill points players earn, leading to more choice. This upcoming anniversary update launching with the PS5 version will also add more playable races, additional gear, New Game Plus, and more. It’ll be a more complete edition of an already-solid RPG.

9) Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties

image COurtesy of Sega

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC

Release Date: February 12th

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio isn’t slowing down with its Yakuza or Like a Dragon games, but it’s hard to argue the team, even with this voracious output, doesn’t at least put out decent games. Kiwami 3 tweaks the 2009 title by overhauling the combat, making the orphanage mini-games more engaging, and smoothing out some of the story-related hiccups. There’s also a brand-new chapter following Yoshitaka Mine, a fan-favorite antagonist. And while these changes make it seem like they’ll enhance the core experience, some leaked story details are questionable and the addition of an alleged abuser drag this remake down a peg or two.

8) Relooted

image COurtesy of Nyamakop

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S and PC

Release Date: February 10th

Relooted is like a playable version of the intro of 2018’s Black Panther. Players have to steal back African artifacts locked away in a museum, and while it lacks the impossibly suave Killmonger, the unique puzzle gameplay here is the main attraction. Players have to case the joint and solve puzzles but make haste after nabbing the artifact since they’ll have to make it out quickly after tripping the alarm. It’s a unique setup that marries gameplay and narrative.

7) Romeo Is a Dead Man

Image COurtesy of Grasshopper Manufacture

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release Date: February 11th

Grasshopper Manufacture almost always, at the very least, makes weird games and Romeo Is a Dead Man looks like it will continue that trend. It’s an amalgamation of different styles — pixelated, real-life models, rotoscoping, and comic book, just to name a few — all pressed into a off-kilter retelling of Romeo and Juliet where the former becomes a FBI Space-Time special agent named Dead Man and the latter is some interdimensional being. And if that wasn’t enough, the swordplay looks as eclectic as ever, as players have access to an array of different weapons (and summons) that are designed to spill copious amounts of blood. There are many strange parts here, so it remains to be seen how they come together, but regardless if they make a cohesive whole or not, they seem like they’ll at least be paying attention to for their weirdness alone.

6) Reanimal

Image COurtesy of THQ Nordic

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release Date: February 13th

Reanimal is coming from Tarsier Studios, the original Little Nightmares team, and that is immediately evident. It looks strikingly similar to that breakout series with its detached camera perspective, eerie overtones, and focus on puzzles and light platforming. It looks rather haunting, but it remains to be seen how much it will establish its own style. Regardless, it is still a captivating style that makes Reanimal and its oddball name one to look out for.

5) Nioh 3

IMage COurtesy of Koei Tecmo

Platforms: PS5 and PC

Release Date: February 6th

Nioh was a great action-oriented Soulslike and its sequel was a dramatic improvement that was deeper, harder, and more rewarding. Living up to that standard is going to be challenging, but Nioh 3 is at least trying to stand out. It’s more of an open game this time around with bigger maps that let players explore a little more. It also has distinct Samurai and Ninja styles that can be switched to instantly during battles, opening up new playstyles on the fly. It still looks remarkably similar to Team Ninja’s recent games and that might diminish its impact, but even a solid Team Ninja game is better than most games.

4) Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

Image COurtesy of Square Enix

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC

Release Date: February 5th

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is the second remake of the PS1 original, but it isn’t just a rehash of a remix. This latest remake overhauls the visual style, keeping Akira Toriyama’s iconic art intact while opting to go for a hand-crafted feel that turns the environments into dioramas. Even the characters were based on real-life dolls. Reimagined also has been reworked in a few ways, as the story and intro have been, well, reimagined to allow for better and more even pacing. Auto-battling and the ability to moonlight as another class further help streamline the game, which might help this classic speak to more players.

3) High On Life 2

Image Courtesy of Squanch Games

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (will launch on Game Pass)

Release Date: February 13th

High on Life was a satisfyingly silly shooter set in a sea of serious ones, and its sequel looks to continue that trend. High on Life 2 has an array of weird talking guns voiced by real-life famous comedians and is full of wacky humor like the last one, but this title adds a skateboard that promises to change how players traverse its bizarre worlds. Many games could be improved with the addition of a skateboard, so that bodes well for High on Life 2. And thankfully, it won’t have Justin Roiland’s annoying voice to grate on the player this time around.

2) Crisol: Theater of Idols

Image Courtesy of Blumhouse Games

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release Date: February 10th

Crisol: Theater of Idols has quite the striking style. This first-person shooter looks to have some BioShock vibes but set in its own Spanish-inspired country with heavy religious themes. Guns also feed on the player’s blood, leading to some gruesome reload animations that make reloading an impromptu lesson in phlebotomy. It remains to be seen how much of a horror game it is and how much of a shooter it is, but, regardless, it’s a promising mash-up.

1) Resident Evil Requiem

Image COurtesy of Capcom

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC

Release Date: February 27th

Resident Evil Requiem is bound to be one of the biggest games of the year. A Resident Evil game is always going to command a certain amount of attention, but this one seems to not be resting on its laurels and coasting off its name because of its interesting dual protagonist approach. Grace Ashcroft’s sections are centered on scaring the player and evoking the 1996 debut game, as well as Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 7. Leon Kennedy’s sections, on the other hand, are deliberately focused on action and are most in line with Resident Evil 4. Resident Evil’s history mixing action and horror hasn’t always worked out well — Resident Evil 6 makes that quite clear — but Requiem seems like it could finally strike that balance, as evidenced by the apparent fluidity of Leon’s combat and freakish qualities of the monster that stalks Grace.

