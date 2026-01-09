Xbox-Exclusive Fantasy RPG Finally Headed to PS5 With New Features & Content

Xbox has pivoted away from console-exclusive releases over the last year or so. But there are still plenty of solid games that still need to make their way over to other platforms. That includes one of 2025’s only Xbox exclusive releases, Avowed. The award-nominated RPG from Obsidian Entertainment was lauded by some as a Skyrim successor. However, only Xbox and PC gamers have been able to enjoy the game during its launch year. Now, the team at Obsidian has confirmed that Avowed is finally headed to PS5, and sooner than you might expect.

During the New Game+ Showcase on January 8th, the developers offered an in-depth look at a massive update to the 2025 RPG. And then, in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the team also confirmed that Avowed is headed to PS5. Better yet, the game will arrive on the PlayStation console on February 17th. This marks one year since the game’s launch on Xbox and PC, and it will coincide with a massive anniversary update to the game.

Image courtesy of obsidian entertainment and xbox games

Though Avowed received a Best RPG nomination at the 2025 Game Awards, its overall reception was a bit mixed. Some, including our own review, applauded the game as a spiritual successor to Skyrim. But some gamers felt let down by the storytelling and characters compared to prior Obsidian titles. Since launch, it has received a number of updates to address bugs and player-requested changes. Even with the mixed reviews, if you enjoy a solid RPG, Avowed has almost certainly been on your radar. And with the first anniversary update, it’s about to get even better.

In celebration of its first anniversary, Avowed is finally headed to PS5. That means my fellow PS5 gamers will finally get to see for ourselves whether Avowed is worth that Best RPG nomination. The release also coincides with the next major update to the RPG, which will bring in several new features.

The February 17th update to Avowed will add New Game Plus and Photo Mode, both player-requested features for big RPGs like this one. It will also add new races for players to choose, including dwarves, orlan, and aumaua. Avowed will also get a brand-new weapon type, and “much more” as Obsidian teased during the extended look at the game’s big update.

Avowed is coming to PS5 February 17th alongside the anniversary update with the game on all platforms. The new update includes:



– New Game Plus

– New races to play (dwarves, orlan, and aumaua)

– A brand new weapon type

– Photo Mode

– And much more! pic.twitter.com/DTeFmer6AH — New Game Plus (@NewGameShowcase) January 8, 2026

These new features will arrive for the existing PC and Xbox Series X|S versions on February 17th. Avowed will also launch on PS5 that same day, with the Anniversary Update ready to go. It is currently available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store for $49.99. Gamers who order ahead of launch will get an in-game Emperor’s Feast bundle with various dishes to restore health, mana, and more.

This latest update rounds out the existing roadmap for Avowed. It’s likely that Obsidian will reveal what’s next for the game after its PS5 launch this February.

Avowed is currently available for PC via Steam and Xbox Series X|S, with the PS5 version soon to follow. No plans to bring the game to the Nintendo Switch 2 have been announced.

Are you excited for Avowed to release on PS5 like I am?