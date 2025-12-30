ComicBook’s 10 Most Anticipated Games of 2026

Every year, game developers around the world release their newest titles, so there’s always something to look forward to. 2025 featured plenty of great games, not to mention the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, but 2026 is shaping up to be an even bigger year for gamers. While hundreds, if not thousands, of new games are released every year, we at ComicBook have chosen the top ten we’re most excited to play. They’re arranged by release date, and for those that don’t have a confirmed drop date, they’re arranged randomly below.

1) Resident Evil Requiem

Image courtesy of Capcom

The last time fans got their hands on a new Resident Evil game was in 2021 with Resident Evil Village, and it’s finally almost time to get another one. Resident Evil Requiem is set to release for all the major consoles on February 27, 2026, making it one of the first big AAA game releases of the year. It reintroduces third-person gameplay, though you can switch to first-person, and it’s just as packed with lore and monsters as you’ve come to expect from the franchise. Requiem focuses on a new franchise protagonist, FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, who investigates some strange deaths at the Wrenwood Hotel, where her own mother died. There’s a lot of hype surrounding Requiem, as it’s been five years since the last entry.

2) Crimson Desert

Image courtesy of Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert is an entirely new IP from Pearl Abyss that’s set to release on March 19, 2026. The game entered development as a prequel to Black Desert Online, but over time, it evolved into an entirely new standalone single-player experience. It’s set in a sprawling open-world with a medieval fantasy setting. Players take control of Kliff, a member of the Greymanes. His quest is to ultimately reunite with his friends and rebuild his order before confronting his nemesis. Early previews for Crimson Desert suggest it’s bringing a lot to the table, and despite numerous delays, gamers are excited to dive into what it has to offer.

3) Grand Theft Auto VI

Image courtesy of Rockstar Games

Of all the games releasing in 2026, Grand Theft Auto VI is probably the most highly anticipated. It’s been a long time since Rockstar Games released a new GTA title, seeing as GTA V came out in 2013. While Rockstar has kept it alive, fans want a new chapter, and they’re finally getting it on November 19, 2026. As you’re likely aware, the game has been delayed numerous times and was initially supposed to arrive much sooner. Its May release date was squashed in late 2025, so it’s possible that the date could change once more. Even if that happens, it won’t drive players away, as this is a highly anticipated title and a significant expansion of the franchise.

4) Fable

Image courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

Fable was a huge game when it launched in 2004, and it spawned a small franchise that consisted of three titles. The last, Fable III, was published in 2010, and fans have been awaiting another entry ever since. Some content kept it alive, thanks to a remaster for the Xbox 360 in 2014, but that’s about it. Fortunately, 2026 will see the release of a reboot designed for a new era of consoles. Fable doesn’t have a scheduled release date, but will be exclusive to the Xbox Series X|S and Windows. It’s one of the few console-exclusive titles still around, and there’s a lot of interest in this new chapter.

5) Invincible VS

Image courtesy of Skybound Games

Robert Kirkman’s hit series Invincible has been a success in cartoon form on Amazon Prime Video, and that series has led to the development of Invincible VS. The fighting game is based on the Amazon series, so its art style is directly influenced, and it features the same voice actors from the show. It’s structured as a team fighting game, where players construct teams of three characters, tagging them in the middle of combos to achieve better results. At launch, the game will feature 11 characters, but given how much everyone loves the franchise, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the roster expand.

6) Subnautica 2

Image courtesy of Krafton

Subnautica 2 is the sequel to Unknown Worlds Entertainment’s 2018 hit Subnautica, though it’s the third game in the series. Subnautica: Below Zero was released in 2021, and fans have been hoping for more content for the franchise. Subnautica 2 will enter early access sometime in 2026, so while it will be playable, it’s not a full release. Early looks at the game show a significant improvement in graphics, thanks to the use of Unreal Engine 5, a first for the Subnautica franchise. The game has experienced some delays, so its release date remains unclear. When it becomes available, it will be accessible on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

7) Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Image courtesy of Capcom

Fans have been waiting a long time to play a new Onimusha game, as the last one was Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams, released in 2006. Finally, in 2026, Onimusha: Way of the Sword will arrive after a 20-year gap, and fans couldn’t be more excited. The series was a massive success in the early 2000s, dominating the action-adventure genre for years. For whatever reason, it all went dormant, but Capcom decided to dust off the cobwebs and bring it back into the light. The game entered development in 2020, so a lot of time and effort have gone into making it as good as possible; however, it’s unclear when it will arrive in 2026.

8) Gears of War: E-Day

Image courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

The Gears of War franchise is another long-dormant one that’s getting some time to shine in 2026, thanks to Gears of War: E-Day. The game is the sixth installment in the franchise, but it serves as a prequel, set 14 years before the events of the first game. It’s centered around Emergence Day, which is the cataclysmic event when the Locust Horde emerged from their underground lairs to overwhelm the surface of Sera. The game is set within the city of Kalona, which is entirely new to the franchise. This is the first new mainline title in the franchise since Gears 5 in 2019, so fans are excited to dive deeper into the lore and explore what came before the events of Gears of War.

9) Marvel’s Wolverine

Image courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

If you loved Insomniac Games’ take on everyone’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, there’s a good chance you’re champing at the bit to play Marvel’s Wolverine. The game was teased with an announcement trailer that makes waiting one of the hardest things for fans to do, and a subsequent gameplay trailer upped the bar to new heights. Everything about this game suggests it will be the next big thing in comic book video games, and while its release date is unknown, it will likely arrive sometime in the Fall of 2026. One good thing about it is that it’s not shying away from the gore, so Marvel’s Wolverine will be faithful to the comics, delivering the deadly Canadian mutant as he’s meant to be.

10) Phantom Blade Zero

Image courtesy of S-GAME

Phantom Blade Zero is an upcoming action role-playing game that looks absolutely amazing, given the limited information revealed so far. The game is set in the Phantom World, where the player takes control of Soul, an assassin who works for The Order. His mission is to discover the truth behind his organization’s leader’s demise, and he’ll stop at nothing to learn the truth. The game is a single-player action RPG in third-person perspective, and it’s all about killing in this one. Phantom Blade Zero‘s world is semi-open and consists of several regions, so there’s plenty to explore. Phantom Blade Zero was believed to arrive in late 2025, but that doesn’t appear to be happening, so be on the lookout sometime in 2026.

