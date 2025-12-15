3 Exciting Additions from the Pokemon Legends: Z-A DLC (Besides New Megas)

Ahead of the launch of Pokemon Legends: Z-A‘s first DLC, the Pokemon Company largely teased new Megas. We got a few hints about the story and the arrival of donut-making, but beyond that, it wasn’t super clear what Mega Dimension would bring to the table. Now that I’ve played it, I’ve got a better sense of what the DLC actually adds to Pokemon Legends: Z-A. So if you’re on the fence about whether it’s worth that $29.99 price tag, I’m here to give you a better look at what to expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We knew that Ansha and Hoopa would he headed our way and that we’d be headed to Hyperspace Lumiose. And trailers made it clear our Pokemon could, at least temporarily, go above Level 100 while there. But like many fans, I was on the fence about whether the DLC would really add enough to justify its price tag. Though donuts were a big letdown, there are some exciting things that Mega Dimension adds to the base game. Here are the top 3 new features that make Mega Dimension worth your time.

3) A New Hyperspace Pokedex with 108 Additional Pokemon to Catch

Screenshot by ComicBook

From the Mega reveals, we knew a few more Pokemon would be added to the relatively small PokeDex in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. But it turns out, the DLC adds a whole new PokeDex for players to fill, similar to the expansions that Blueberry Academy and Kitakami gave to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Hyperspace Lumiose isn’t just populated with the new Megas, but plenty of other familiar favorites from across generations to add to your team. If you enjoy the grind of filling a Pokedex, this addition is a solid reason to grab Mega Dimension when you can.

The new Pokemon primarily appear in the Hyperspace Wild Zones, accessed via Hoopa’s powers once you feed it donuts. However, once you get far enough into the story, the Pokemon will start to bleed over into Lumiose as well. You’ll even meet some of the new additions roaming the street as part of some newly added Side Missions.

2) New Main & Side Missions with Familiar Favorites

Screenshot by ComicBook

I’ll admit, when I saw Ansha and Korrina in the trailer, I was worried the DLC would leave our old friends behind. And I got rather attached to some of the key players from the Battle Royale. But thankfully, the new Hyperspace Main Missions and Side Missions do a nice job of blending interactions with our existing Lumiose friends and the two new characters added with the DLC. There are a good few new Main Missions, including some that don’t take us through Hoopa’s portals to the Mega Dimensions, and Side Missions to go with them. My fears about not getting enough story content have been assuaged, even if a lot of the actual gameplay of heading to Hyperspace Lumiose feels a bit repetitive.

Many of the new Side Missions reside in special Hyperspace portals, and they’ve got a bit of an odd flavor to them. But the Main Missions have a fun overarching story that takes you through Lumiose and beyond. You’ll run into plenty of the base game’s characters along the way, and get a bit more connection to Pokemon X and Y as you do.

1) True Double Battles

Screenshot by ComicBook

Hands down, the most exciting new thing that Mega Dimension brings to Pokemon Legends: Z-A is double battles. Throughout the main story for the base game, many situations that might lead to a double battle instead have you taking on one opponent while your buddy takes on another. Battling Rogue Megas does bring another trainer into the mix, but it’s still not really a true double battle against two trainer opponents. But in Mega Dimension, you’ll face off in quite a few true 2 v. 2 trainer battles with some of the phenomenal trainers from the Battle Royale.

The double battles work pretty well with the real-time system, thanks to the addition of clearer targeting imagery. There’s now a circle under the Pokemon you’re targeting, which more clearly helps you keep track of what’s going on while battling 2 trainers at once. And the team-ups of familiar characters get dubbed with fun new names, which is a nice added detail you’ll want to keep an eye out for, as well.

Have you played Mega Dimension yet, or are you waiting to see if it’s going to go on sale? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!