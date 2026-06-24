GTA 6 Seemingly Won’t Include GTA Online at Release

Rockstar Games has seemingly confirmed that GTA Online won’t be present in Grand Theft Auto 6 upon its release in November. Ahead of pre-orders for GTA 6 going live tomorrow, Rockstar finally announced today that the game’s standard edition will be selling for $80, while the ultimate edition, which will feature a variety of additional cosmetics and digital items, will retail for $100. And while this represents the biggest piece of information that many fans have been longing for, Rockstar seems to have also indicated that the multiplayer component of the game won’t be rolling out until later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a post on the Rockstar website today, the studio described GTA 6 solely as “a single player experience.” This description of the game is particularly curious, as it’s almost guaranteed that GTA Online will be a major component of GTA 6. This multiplayer aspect of Grand Theft Auto 5 is the biggest reason that the game has continued to stay relevant for over a decade and has continued to rake in countless millions of dollars for Rockstar. As such, there’s no question that it will be incorporated into GTA 6, even if Rockstar isn’t talking about it for the time being.

If GTA Online is truly not launching alongside GTA 6, this wouldn’t be the first time that Rockstar has pulled such a move. With the release of GTA 5 in 2013, GTA Online didn’t become available until two weeks after its launch. This was seen once again with Red Dead Redemption 2, as Red Dead Online didn’t drop until almost six months after the base game. Given this history, it’s not a surprise that Rockstar is planning a similar move with GTA 6.

In all likelihood, as we continue to approach the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar should start to unveil more of its long-term plans for the game. This will inevitably result in the studio opening up more about GTA Online and when it may go live. Still, based on the current description of GTA 6 that has been provided, it’s clear that Rockstar is focused on merely getting the base game into the hands of the general public. As a result, GTA Online may not finally become available until some point in 2027.

After years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto 6 will release later this year on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you’re looking to lock in a pre-order of the game for yourself, they’ll become available tomorrow, June 25th, at midnight local time.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!