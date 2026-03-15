3 Games That Take Almost No Time to Beat

Video games started out as short and entertaining devices that cost a quarter and kept you busy for a few minutes. Nowadays, there are plenty of games that take forever to beat, while a handful take almost no time at all. Indeed, some games are deliberately designed to be short, packing as much entertainment as possible into a small package. We took a look at some of the shortest games out there and chose three that take almost no time to beat while remaining fun and entertaining despite their length.

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1) Star Fox 64

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Star Fox 64 is the second in the franchise and one of the best, acting as a reboot of the original Star Fox released on the Super Nintendo. The game is a blast to play and sold incredibly well, earning widespread critical acclaim. Everything about it is fun, and it’s surprisingly short. According to How Long To Beat, you only need a good two hours of your time to make it through the entire game. That time doubles when you throw in all of the side missions and extras you can do. Still, only two hours on an action-packed and supremely popular Nintendo 64 game is surprisingly short.

2) Metal Slug 3

Image courtesy of SNK

The SNK Neo Geo featured plenty of great games, and one of the best franchises was Metal Slug. Metal Slug 3 is one of the greatest Neo Geo games ever released, and it doesn’t take a long time to beat. The game, which is the fourth in the franchise, has five levels, though the final level is considerably longer than the others. If you want to beat Metal Slug 3, you’ll only have to set aside about 90 minutes, which will cover the entire main story. If you try to get through everything offered outside of the main story, you’re looking at about three hours.

3) PaRappa The Rapper

Image courtesy of Sony Computer Entertainment

PaRappa The Rapper is a rhythm game that features a somewhat unusual design focused on rap-based gameplay. Many consider it the first true rhythm game, though this is debatable. Regardless, it was highly acclaimed by critics, earning a sequel, as fans absolutely loved playing it. Of course, it didn’t take them too long to get through the game, as it only requires about 90 minutes to complete. Fortunately, it’s highly replayable, so the short duration didn’t upset too many fans, though there’s more to do that could take up to 2.5 hours if you try to do it all.

What’s the shortest game you’ve ever played? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!