3 Old Nintendo Franchises That Could Thrive on the Switch 2

Nintendo has long had some of the best video game series of all time. The fact that many of these are still available today proves that. Icons like Mario, Zelda, Donkey Kong, and even Samus continue to receive new releases decades after their original titles. As Nintendo looks to the second year of the Nintendo Switch 2’s lineup, fans can expect these series to continue evolving and growing with new games. But perhaps more exciting is the possibility of Nintendo reviving old series that have not seen a serious entry in years.

While it’s true that many of Nintendo’s franchises are still going strong today, there are also hidden gems in its libraries that have been abandoned. These could thrive if given the opportunity on Nintendo Switch 2. New hardware, a wider audience, and growing interest in legacy games could see three Nintendo franchises revived on the latest handheld home hybrid console.

3) Kid Icarus

image courtesy of nintendo

Kid Icarus has always been one of Nintendo’s most unusual franchises. First released on the NES in 1986, the series blended platforming with light RPG elements and mythological themes inspired by Greek legend. Despite its charm, the original game was notoriously difficult and mechanically awkward, which limited its mainstream appeal. A sequel, Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters, arrived on Game Boy in 1991, but the franchise then vanished for more than two decades.

That long silence finally ended in 2012 with Kid Icarus: Uprising on Nintendo 3DS. Directed by Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of Super Smash Bros., the game reimagined the series as a fast-paced action shooter with heavy narrative focus and voice acting. While praised for its humor and ambition, it was held back by uncomfortable controls and hardware limitations. Many fans loved it in theory but struggled to enjoy it in practice, at least for long periods of time.

The Switch 2 could be the ideal platform for Kid Icarus to truly thrive. With modern controls, improved performance, and optional control schemes, a sequel or remaster could finally deliver the experience Uprising aimed for. Nintendo could lean into the series’ strengths, such as cinematic storytelling, aerial combat, and character-driven humor, while refining its gameplay for a broader audience. In an era where action games dominate, Kid Icarus could stand out as a uniquely Nintendo take on the genre on the Nintendo Switch 2.

2) F-Zero

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Few franchises inspire as much passion and a cult following as F-Zero. When it debuted on the Super Nintendo in 1990, it showcased futuristic racing at blistering speeds, pushing the hardware to its limits. The series quickly became known for precision and challenge rarely seen in racing games. Titles like F-Zero X on Nintendo 64 and F-Zero GX on GameCube refined that formula to near perfection.

Then the series disappeared. F-Zero GX, released in 2003, remains the last mainline entry. Nintendo has repeatedly stated that it struggles to find a new hook for the franchise. In the years since, Captain Falcon has lived on primarily through Super Smash Bros., while fans have waited for a true revival. F-Zero 99 hinted at that revival, but it has remained an experimental free-to-play online multiplayer experience rather than a return of the series.

The Switch 2 could finally provide the missing piece and give this legendary racing franchise the platform it deserves. Enhanced hardware could allow for massive tracks, online competitive play, and dynamic environments that react to player speed. A modern F-Zero could thrive as a high skill esports-style racing game, appealing to players who crave mastery and intensity. With proper online infrastructure, seasonal content, and leaderboards, F-Zero could become a flagship competitive title rather than a niche curiosity.

1) Star Fox

image courtesy of nintendo

Star Fox occupies a strange place in Nintendo history. It is one of the company’s most recognizable franchises, yet it has struggled to find a consistent identity. The original Star Fox launched on Super Nintendo in 1993 and became famous for its use of the Super FX chip, delivering 3D visuals that felt revolutionary at the time. Its on-rails space shooting formula was simple, cinematic, and instantly iconic, as were its characters.

The series reached its creative peak with Star Fox 64 in 1997, a game still widely regarded as one of the best arcade shooters ever made. Since then, however, the franchise has stagnated. Experiments like Star Fox Adventures and Star Fox Assault split the fanbase, while Star Fox Zero on Wii U attempted to reinvent the controls with divisive results. Released in 2016, Star Fox Zero became the series’ most recent mainline entry and failed to reignite interest.

The Switch 2 presents an opportunity for Star Fox to return to basics without feeling outdated. A modern entry could blend classic on-rails missions with optional open space exploration, offering both nostalgia and innovation. Improved visuals, smoother controls, and cinematic presentation could restore the excitement that defined the franchise at its best and what keeps other developers from making similar games.

There is also strong potential for cooperative and online modes. Squadron-based gameplay, shared missions, and competitive dogfights could give Star Fox renewed potential. With the right amount of nostalgia, modern evolutions, and innovative changes, it could become Nintendo’s answer to modern action shooters while retaining its unique tone and characters on Nintendo Switch 2.

