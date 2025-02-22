This New PC Game is Essentially Roguelike Star Fox

It has been years since the last Star Fox game release. The last entry to see the light of day was Star Fox 2, a previously canceled Super Nintendo game that finally saw release in 2017 with the SNES Classic Edition console. Now that it has been eight years without Nintendo’s on-rail space shooter, indie developers have took it upon themselves to create its own version of the beloved franchise. This includes the recently release Whisker Squadron: Survivor, a rogulite shooter obviously inspired by Fox McCloud and his anthropomorphic crew.

Developed by Flippfly, Whisker Squadron: Survivor mixes on-rail shooter gameplay with roguelite game design. Players will choose a ship and a weapon, and go out to fight the robotic threat known as The Swarm. Each run is randomized, giving players the chance to fend off the enemy, bond with their crewmates, and learn more about Whisker Squadron’s leader Gigi. Permanent ship upgrades and new weapons can be unlocked after each run. The game contains three different acts each with its own boss fight, voiced character dialog, and accessibility options to fine-tune the experience.

Whisker Squadron: Survivor is available now on PC via Steam. Typically, it’s $19.99, but it is currently offering a special promotional price for $15.99 until February 28th. So, anyone looking to grab this game may want to do so soon to get that discount. There is also a Deluxe Edition for the game that comes with the base game, soundtrack, and the Digital Extras pack which features a 24-page digital art book, and print-your-own papercraft ship. This version typically goes for $27.87, but is currently $22.29.

Whisker Squadron: Survivor did just come out of early access, so Flippfly does have a fairly extensive patch for the 1.0 release. Here are the changes players who have already played the game can expect:

FEATURES/CONTENT:

Voiced character dialog!

Lots of new story content.

New endgame featuring a new level and boss fight.

Added controller rumble support when you take damage.

CHANGES/IMPROVEMENTS:

Tight Boost Weapon Booster upgrades now increase damage amount with each level, instead of reducing required Tight Boosts.

Mission finished dialogs have more variety.

Defeating bosses triggers new dialogs for each character and boss type.

Tight Boost Damage Charger is extended if an additional Tight Boost happens while it’s active.

BUG FIXES: